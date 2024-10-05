Report: Matt LaFleur fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Vikings
LaFleur was flagged after he was not granted a timeout.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been fined $14,069 after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last week's loss to the Vikings according to NFL Network's
Tom Pelissero.
LaFleur was attempting to call a timeout, but the official did not grant him his wish. This prompted a dramatic reaction from LaFleur which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from the official.
The play came late in the first half when Green Bay had the ball at the Minnesota 1-yard line and the clock was ticking under 20 seconds in the second quarter. LaFleur twice signaled for a timeout, but the refs failed to see him.
A tough division loss gets a lot tougher to accept with a $14,069 fine.
