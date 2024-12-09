Vikings have to wait at least another week to clinch playoff spot
The Minnesota Vikings did their part, but they'll have to wait at least another week to clinch a playoff spot.
There was a possibility of the Vikings securing a playoff spot this week if all the cards fell their way. First, they needed a win, and they took care of business by beating the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But they also needed a little bit of help. They needed the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to play to a tie, or they needed the Cardinals to lose and the Los Angeles Rams to either tie or lose to the Buffalo Bills. There were a couple of other less likely scenarios, too, but ultimately, none of them came into play. While the Vikings got the help they needed from the Seahawks, who beat the Cardinals 30-18 on Sunday, the Rams weren't as helpful, beating the Bills 44-42 Sunday.
It would've been nice if the Vikings nailed down a playoff spot Sunday, but that'll come soon. At 11-2, they just need to win any of their next four games to officially clinch a playoff spot. They host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football next week; they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 22; they host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 29; and Minnesota will close out its regular season at the Detroit Lions on Jan. 5 in what could potentially be a game with massive implications.
The Lions are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 12-1 record, and they've already clinched a playoff spot, as have the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are currently on the heels of both for the conference's top seed, and the way they've all continued winning could potentially set up a thrilling finish to the regular season. But that will all come in due time.
First thing is first, and that's clinching a playoff spot, which will come if the Vikings beat the Bears on Dec. 16. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium for the big Monday Night Football matchup in Minneapolis is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.
