Sam Darnold throws career-high 5 TD passes as Vikings crush Falcons
It's time to put Sam Darnold back in the MVP conversation.
Darnold threw not one, not two, not three, not four, but a career-high five touchdown passes against the Falcons on Sunday, spoiling Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota. The Vikings' new quarterback hit Jordan Addison for three scores and Justin Jefferson for two as Minnesota won 42-21 and stretched its winning streak to six games. The guy he replaced got booed as he walked onto the field and then threw two interceptions against his old team.
It was perhaps fitting that on the day where Cousins returned to U.S. Bank Stadium, Darnold had the game of his life. The Vikings' decisions to let Cousins walk and sign a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta this offseason, then bring in Darnold on a one-year, $10 million deal, have worked out brilliantly. They're now 11-2 for the first time since 2009, while the Falcons dropped to 6-7 with this loss. Not only is Darnold cheaper than Cousins, he's also playing far superior football this season, which was only full display in this head-to-head matchup.
Darnold finished 22 of 28 for 347 yards, the 5 TDs, and no turnovers. Addison went for 8-133-3. Jefferson had 7-132-2. It was an unbelievable performance, particularly in the second half, from the Vikings' passing game. Darnold had a 157.9 passer rating, setting a Vikings single-season record with his 11th game above 100. This was just the seventh game by a Vikings QB in franchise history with at least five passing TDs, and the first since Daunte Culpepper in 2004.
Addison caught passes of 49 and 42 yards, and also drew a 47-yard pass interference penalty. He's been on fire lately, showing why he's an elite deep threat and among the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL. Jefferson had his biggest game of the season, snapping a a career-long-tying streak of six consecutive games without a touchdown in dominant fashion.
Darnold was fabulous throughout the day, but his most impressive play came on Jefferson's second touchdown. It was late in the third quarter, with the Vikings leading just 14-13. Darnold avoided a sack, escaped the pocket to his right, and launched downfield to a wide open Jefferson, who walked into the end zone. The play — specifically the escapability and off-schedule creation — demonstrated a lot about why Darnold has given the Vikings a higher ceiling this year than Cousins would've.
The Vikings led 14-10 at halftime despite getting roughly doubled up by the Falcons in total yards and time of possession over the first two quarters. Darnold was sacked three times in the first half and was under frequent pressure, but he also connected with Addison and Jefferson on touchdown passes. The Falcons missed opportunities by turning it over on downs, throwing a pick, and settling for a short field goal before halftime.
Jefferson's first touchdown was set up by a controversial holding penalty on a Falcons defensive tackle that negated a Vikings field goal and gave them a first down. But a controversial call went the other way in the second half when Drake London and Shaq Griffin caught the ball simultaneously. It was ruled a catch on the field and upheld after a Vikings challenge despite the FOX broadcast showing that London appeared to only have one hand on the ball while Griffin possessed it with his knee down.
The Falcons cut it to 14-13 on that drive. That's when the Vikings turned on the jets and made it a blowout, as Darnold threw touchdown passes on four consecutive drives. Byron Murphy Jr. snagged his sixth interception of the season and Aaron Jones ran in a score to give the Vikings 42 points — the most they've scored in a game since 2019.
The second half was full of joy for the home crowd. Their team is 11-2 and looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, even if there are some things they can clean up from this game (the O-line was shaky at times and the defense allowed over 500 yards). Their quarterback deserves to be in the MVP mix.
The Vikings will look to win their seventh in a row next week against the Bears on MNF.
