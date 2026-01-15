Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds (Rams Have Clear Path to Another Lombardi Trophy)

For a majority of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams were looked at by many as the best, and most complete, team in the league. It's been a year where the usual top contenders have regressed and the teams that have made it to the postseason are flawed.

The only knock against the Rams so far has been their questionable performances against far inferior teams. They lost to both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons late in the season, and then almost lost to the Panthers a second time in the Wild Card round.

Still, there's plenty to like about this team on both sides of the ball. Most notably, they're led by Sean McVay and the current favorite to be named NFL MVP, Matthew Stafford. Not only are they looked at as one of the best coach/QB duos in the league, but they have Super Bowl experience and they know what it takes to win it all. The two won Super Bowl 56 together, just four years ago.

Before they think too much about returning to football's biggest game, they have to win the next two weeks. This weekend, they're set as significant favorites when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears. If they get past them, they'll have to take on the Seahawks in Seattle. If the 49ers can pull off the upset, the Rams would get to host the NFC Championship.

The Rams are currently second on the odds to win Super Bowl 60 at +320, an implied probability of 23.81%.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round action begins on Saturday afternoon.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks +270

Los Angeles Rams +320

New England Patriots +550

Buffalo Bills +600

Denver Broncos +800

Houston Texans +950

Chicago Bears +1200

San Francisco 49ers +2000

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!