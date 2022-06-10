Vikings Center Garrett Bradbury Bulking Up as He Prepares For Contract Year

2022 is a make-or-break year for Vikings center Garrett Bradbury.

In an entirely unsurprising move, the 2019 first-round pick had his fifth-year option declined this offseason, so he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. If Bradbury continues to struggle like he has for the past three seasons, his time with the Vikings — and perhaps his time as an NFL starter — will likely come to an end at the conclusion of the season. But if he turns it around and can become serviceable in pass protection to complement his dynamic run-blocking ability, he may be able to earn a second contract as a starting center, whether in Minnesota or elsewhere.

To prepare for such a critical season, Bradbury has been making a concerted effort to add mass to his frame, according to multiple reports.

“I’m putting on weight,” he told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I probably put on 10-plus pounds since last season, so I’m feeling really good. I’m going to continue to work in the weight room. ... Lifting and eating. Beef and ice cream. Just eating everything that I can."

Listed at 6'3", 300 pounds on the Vikings' roster, Bradbury told Tomasson he played last season at 295 pounds and is now between 305 and 310.

That's important, because the glaring issue for Bradbury through three season has been an inability to anchor against big, powerful defensive tackles. He has incredible lateral mobility for an offensive lineman, which is an asset in the ground game, but that's outweighed by the negative value of his woeful pass protection. Bradbury has ranked 33rd out of 33, 35th out of 35, and 32nd out of 33 in PFF pass blocking grade among centers with at least 500 snaps during his three seasons.

"Adding (weight) the right way," Bradbury told the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer. "Anyone can eat a bunch of pizza and put on some pounds, but trying to add it the right way, working with the right people. I'm naturally not a 350-pound guy, but that's part of the job requirement, so that's something I've tried to hone in on this offseason and will reap the benefits from it this season."

Bradbury, like so many other Vikings, has been energized by the changes of this offseason. He's learning a new offense and is enjoying the new culture and energy brought by Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff.

If Bradbury can fix the pass protection issue by limiting the number of times he's driven back into Kirk Cousins' lap, he could end up being an asset for the Vikings this season. In addition to his run-blocking prowess, he's been praised for his ability to control the game from the center position.

“Garrett’s a natural at that," said offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who spent eight years as a guard with the Broncos. "The communication part is easy for him. You tell him what we’re looking for, what we’re trying to get. He does everything very demonstrative. He’s loud. I think everybody hears and sees what he’s doing when he’s making the calls on the field. We want all the centers to be that way. They’re the pseudo quarterback and they run the show."

For now, Bradbury doesn't have much competition at center, but Kuper declined to say that the starting job is unequivocally his. Chris Reed and Austin Schlottmann could push him in training camp if he's not playing well.

“I think they’re all pushing each other," Kuper said. "Garrett’s taken every rep with the ones. He’s been doing a great job. Those things get sorted out when we get pads on and we’re playing football in camp."

Bradbury wants to be with the Vikings long-term, and he's doing everything he can this offseason to prepare for a critical contract year. We'll see if it pays off in the fall.

