Wyatt Davis and Other 2021 Vikings Draft Picks Who Could Take a Second-Year Leap

When the Vikings landed Davis with the 86th overall pick, it seemed like a steal. The Vikings needed a guard, and the two-time first-team All-American was not only a great fit for their zone blocking scheme, he would also bring some much-needed power to their offensive line. There were certainly reasons why Davis fell to the third round, but one assumed he'd have a pretty good chance to see the field right away at right guard because of the Vikings' lack of proven options at that position.

Instead, he never played a snap on offense. Dakota Dozier and Oli Udoh were clearly ahead of Davis throughout all of training camp, with Udoh winning the starting job at RG. When Udoh needed to slide over to left tackle for a few games late in the season with Christian Darrisaw injured, it was Mason Cole who filled in at RG. It was clear that the Vikings' coaching staff didn't view Davis as an option for playing time as a rookie.

Will year two be different? With a new coaching staff that includes head coach Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper, maybe it will be. Davis has a clean slate to work with, and he's apparently working hard this offseason — including spending over a month in Dallas working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather — to get ready to compete for a starting spot.

"I wanted to help contribute and I didn’t have the opportunity to do so, which is why I’m making sure that doesn’t happen again," Davis told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m just doing everything I can to put me in a position to help my team win. Once that opportunity comes, I’m going to take it and never look back. So I’m just trying to do everything in my power right now to put me in a spot to do so."

Depending on the other moves new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes to upgrade the interior of the offensive line, Davis could have a shot at earning the starting RG job if he makes a strong impression during offseason workouts and training camp.