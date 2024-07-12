Oregon football holds vigil to celebrate the life of Vikings' Khyree Jackson
The University of Oregon held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to celebrate the life and memory of cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings who tragically lost his life in a car crash early Saturday, July 6.
Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was among the many that spoke about their memories of Jackson.
“Ultimately, you think about moments like this and you ask yourself ‘What’s your goal? What’s your goal with this moment?’ And my goal – the more and more I sat around thinking about it this week and today – my goal is to be grateful, is to have a night where we can be grateful for our moments with a wonderful human being in Khyree," said Lanning. "Not only was he an unbelievable football player – first-team all-conference, led our team in interceptions, I mean he’s the corner that gets sacks – but I think so much more about how grateful I am seeing that smile. In my profession the people that make the job so special are the people you get to work with. Khyree is one of those people that I enjoyed every single day getting to go to work and see that big smile. You’re going to have a hard time finding a picture floating around that has Khyree in it and doesn’t have a big smile on it. That’s something I’ll always remember from Khyree.
“Khyree had a goal. He had a goal to make it to the NFL. Khyree made that goal. And his path was different. His path was different and he went ahead, trails and tribulations to get there to make those goals happen. And I hope that every one of us can learn from his trials and tribulations to reach his goal and it can help some of us reach those same goals. I know that Khyree is going to have that impact. I know that people are going to chase their goals because of stories like Khyree.”
Along with Lanning, team chaplain Josh Bidwell, wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, and defensive backs Tysheem Johnson and Dontae Manning spoke at the service, followed by Jackson's father, Raymond Jackson.
“I remember the last thing I told him when he got to the NFL was, ‘Go get your gold jacket.’ He said ‘It’s mandatory.’ He always spoke everything into existence." remarked Tez Johnson. "It was never no ‘If I make it here’ or ‘If I make it there.’ It was always ‘When I get there.’ ‘I’m going to the NFL.’ He manifested it so early, he put it into existence. And a guy like that you have to believe in.”
“Just being able to watch Khyree and roll with him every game and just get to watch what a pro looked like when he do what he do. Before the games I got real bad anxiety. And Khyree would just tell me to chill and just play my game. You get asked who is your idol or who you look up to and was really Khyree," said Manning. "You see a dude who when you see him you want to do everything in your power to be at your best because you know he’s going to give it his best. Khyree was just special. Somebody asked me what Khyree meant to me or how could I best describe Khyree and I would think of him as a flame. You think of a wildfire you think of destruction. But for me I think of Khyree as everything he touched, or everything he came in contact with, it wasn’t the same once he left. He just had that fire in him, that competitiveness. He’ll forever live in my heart.”
Khyree's dad Raymond closed out the service thanking the community and Oregon for accepting his son.
“I want to start off by thanking you guys and the nation for the prayers and ongoing support you guys have been giving to Khyree and our family during this trying time," said Jackson. "...I want the thank the community of Eugene and the surrounding areas for embracing our son and giving him a place where he can be himself and just ball out.”
Jackson and two of his high school football teammates were killed in the July 6 crash, which authorities believe was caused by a speeding driver who may have been under the influence of alcohol. As of Friday afternoon, criminal charges have not been filed but Vikings On SI has confirmed through Maryland State Attorney's Office that an investigation is ongoing.