Report: Vikings waiving rookie OLB and preseason standout Bo Richter
The Vikings are waiving preseason standout Bo Richter, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The undrafted rookie edge rusher out of Air Force had two sacks and three total tackles for loss during Minnesota's three games this month.
Richter turned heads in the Vikings' preseason opener when he had a sack, an additional TFL that was initially ruled a sack, and five total tackles against the Raiders. After that game, I wrote about how his elite athleticism and motor gave him some upside despite his glaring lack of NFL length.
The Richter hype train among fans continued when he added another sack the following weekend in Cleveland. He six pressures this preseason were second on the Vikings behind the nine from Andre Carter II, who was also reportedly waived on Tuesday. However, it's worth noting that Richter finished with an overall PFF grade that was just decent (66.7) and was charged with a couple missed tackles.
The Vikings reportedly waiving Richter and Carter means their outside linebacker room seems fairly set. Earlier on Tuesday, news emerged that they'll be placing rookie OLB Gabriel Murphy on IR with a designation to return. Barring a surprise, the Vikings will likely open the season with five OLBs on the roster: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Pat Jones II, and Jihad Ward.
One imagines that the Vikings would love to land Richter and Carter on their practice squad as developmental depth options. That would require them to clear waivers on Wednesday.
Follow along here as we track all of the Vikings' moves on cutdown day...