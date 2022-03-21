Carson Wentz Replaced: Colts Trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan

The Colts were wrong a year ago about something Washington now insists is right. The Falcons tried to do something huge in bringing in Deshaun Watson and failed, getting just a third-round pick for their most iconic player.

It's gotta make a guy feel like he's an interchangeable part.

A well-paid part, but interchangeable nevertheless.

The Atlanta Falcons have traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. ... meaning the one-year veteran experiment with Carson Wentz in Indy is now morphed into what will surely - given the fact that Ryan will be 37 - a short-term veteran experiment in Indy.

Wentz didn't work out with the Colts, thus his swap to the Washington Commanders.

Ryan? Different deal.

Trade talks for Ryan began last week when Atlanta reached out to the Houston Texans on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson. A native of Gainesville, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot met with the three-time Pro Bowl QB Watson in Atlanta and felt content that a deal would be reached.

All that changed when the Cleveland Browns offered Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension. Along the way, Atlanta left Ryan dangling ... part of why Colts GM Chris Ballard called the Falcons about trading for Ryan.

Had Ryan been retained by 4 p.m. Monday, Atlanta would owe him a $7.5 million roster bonus.

This move sends Atlanta in a different direction at QB, and sends Ryan to a Colts team that gives him a better chance of making one more Super Bowl before calling it a career.

Yes, the same Colts team that traded for Wentz a year ago thinking he would be that guy.

Interchangeable parts.