Bad Rep of Carson Wentz Doesn't Worry Ron Rivera

After missing out on recent quarterback sweepstakes for Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson, the Washington Commanders desperately needed to make a major move. And they believe they've done so with Carson Wentz.

But the trade from Indianapolis brought criticism about the way he left Philadelphia just a year earlier, and that bled into his time in with the Colts.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Carson Wentz with Philadelphia Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images Carson Wentz Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ron Rivera

The Athletic reported that some within the Colts organization indicated Wentz displayed a "lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching, and a reckless style of play."

But on Thursday, Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters he is absolutely comfortable with Wentz after his own research.

“It was very interesting because when you talk to certain people, you talk to some of the coaches he’s had in the past that I know very well and listen to what they have to say, it was contradictory to what was happening,” Rivera said. “What I found very telling is when two team captains one the team that he just left came out and were dumbfounded that he was being traded, but yet had nothing but positive things to say about him, that’s more than enough as far as I’m concerned.

"Because the players know. If there’s one thing that happens in this league, the players know exactly what’s going on. The players know exactly who people are. You can’t fool them, I can tell you that much.”

Ron Rivera Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Carson Wentz with Indianapolis Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Commanders GM Martin Mayhew

Of course, having played in the league, and more importantly, having played on a Super Bowl championship team, Rivera knows how all this works. And it makes sense he would put more stock into players' opinions.

But even so, Wentz has a ton to prove. Not just to himself but to Commanders fans. Two different NFL franchises have given up on him in the last two seasons, and that's not a good look for Wentz or Rivera.