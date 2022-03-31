Skip to main content

'Dysfunctional' Washington 'Flawed' from 'Ownership Down': QB Alex Smith

"It's been flawed the last 20 years. There's a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on on the football." - Alex Smith on Washington.

Retired quarterback Alex Smith is roasting the Washington Commanders - "from ownership down'' - for being dysfunctional, "flawed'' and full of "turmoil.''

"It's been flawed the last 20 years,'' Smith said on “The Rich Eisen Show.” "There's a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on on the football."

Smith was with Washington from 2018-2020, missing all of the 2019 season as he recovered from a devastating leg injury, after which he won the NFL Comeback of the Year award. He spoke candidly about the challenges of playing for the Daniel Snyder-owned team while also offering advice to Carson Wentz, the team's newly-acquired quarterback.

alex dan

Smith and Snyder

"How could it not?" said Smith. "Just the entire organization, from ownership down, head coaching and GM, it's a lot of, you know, there's been historically a lot of drama there.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bowles was
Play

Todd Bowles, Former Washington Player, to Replace Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay Bucs Coach

Bowles, 58, has served as Arians' defensive coordinator in both Arizona and Tampa Bay and is also a former head coach of the New York Jets.

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
Play

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Washington Owner Daniel Snyder 'Day-to-Day' Status

Goodell: Daniel Snyder ‘has not been involved in day-to-day operations’ of the Commanders.

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Ron Rivera Cole Holcomb Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Washington Commanders Need Middle Linebacker; Could Cole Holcomb Help?

The Washington Commanders have a hole in the middle of the defense but might be in favor of putting Cole Holcomb at mike linebacker.

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder

Snyders

"That organization is a really storied franchise, and yeah, there's a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions. So to say that the stuff going on in the building doesn't infiltrate the locker room or out in the field would be crazy - that happens everywhere.''

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Wentz

Smith, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, said, "That's what great organizations eliminate, and the bad ones have a hard time with. All that noise creeps into the building. ... Yeah, it does. It does affect the product on the field.''

bowles was
News

Todd Bowles, Former Washington Player, to Replace Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay Bucs Coach

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Washington Owner Daniel Snyder 'Day-to-Day' Status

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Ron Rivera Cole Holcomb Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Commanders Need Middle Linebacker; Could Cole Holcomb Help?

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
irsay wentz
News

Colts' Jim Irsay: Carson Wentz A 'Mistake,' 'Obvious' Decision To Trade QB to Washington

By Greg PatutoMar 30, 2022
Chase Young
News

Ron Rivera Believes 2021 Was An 'Awakening' For Chase Young

By Greg PatutoMar 29, 2022
Josh Allen
News

Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games

By David HarrisonMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17691205
News

Games Within Game: NFL Fans Obsessing Over Wordle Copycat

By Jeremy BrenerMar 29, 2022
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks with quarterback Jimmy Garopollo
News

Jimmy Garoppolo: A Bullet Dodged For Commanders?

By Timm HammMar 29, 2022