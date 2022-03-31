'Dysfunctional' Washington 'Flawed' from 'Ownership Down': QB Alex Smith

"It's been flawed the last 20 years. There's a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on on the football." - Alex Smith on Washington.

Retired quarterback Alex Smith is roasting the Washington Commanders - "from ownership down'' - for being dysfunctional, "flawed'' and full of "turmoil.''

"It's been flawed the last 20 years,'' Smith said on “The Rich Eisen Show.” "There's a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on on the football."

Smith was with Washington from 2018-2020, missing all of the 2019 season as he recovered from a devastating leg injury, after which he won the NFL Comeback of the Year award. He spoke candidly about the challenges of playing for the Daniel Snyder-owned team while also offering advice to Carson Wentz, the team's newly-acquired quarterback.

Smith and Snyder

"How could it not?" said Smith. "Just the entire organization, from ownership down, head coaching and GM, it's a lot of, you know, there's been historically a lot of drama there.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Snyders

"That organization is a really storied franchise, and yeah, there's a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions. So to say that the stuff going on in the building doesn't infiltrate the locker room or out in the field would be crazy - that happens everywhere.''

Wentz

Smith, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, said, "That's what great organizations eliminate, and the bad ones have a hard time with. All that noise creeps into the building. ... Yeah, it does. It does affect the product on the field.''