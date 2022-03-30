Skip to main content

Colts' Jim Irsay: Carson Wentz A 'Mistake,' 'Obvious' Decision To Trade QB to Washington

The Indianapolis Colts' owner felt like moving on from Carson Wentz needed to be done.

Just a few days after Indianapolis Colts' head coach Frank Reich made some comments in favor of Carson Wentz, the owner of the team was singing a different tune, calling the Wentz era "a mistake.''

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz, Colts
Carson Wentz © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts made the decision to send Wentz to the Washington Commanders in return for some draft capital. This is a move that Jim Irsay believed was "very obvious" as something that needed to be done for the franchise, saying, "I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward.''

Reich spent time with Wentz as part of the Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. He believes that Wentz has a chance to succeed in Washington and spoke on the leadership of Wentz. After just one year together, Irsay did not form the same opinion.

"It's just, for us, it was just it was something that we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious," Irsay said.

The owner then continued to speak highly of Matt Ryan, who was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons to take over under center. Ryan claimed he did not want to land anywhere else but Indianapolis.

"Extremely grateful to the football Gods, so to speak, (regarding) where we were compared to where we are," Irsay said.

Matt Ryan
Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason
Carson Wentz Headshot © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Colts. He started all 17 games and led Indianapolis to 9-8. This includes a Week 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that would have clinched a spot in the postseason.

The Colts have been attempting to find the right quarterback under center to win. They have done this by testing out different veterans in recent years. It is now time for Ryan to step in and Irsay has no problem with that plan.

