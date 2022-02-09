Skip to main content

QB Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? Commanders' Jon Allen Votes '1000 Percent!'

Jon Allen seems to be saying, “Why not Russ?” And he seems to be saying it directly to Wilson himself - 1000 percent.

The whispers have become louder.

While Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't officially asked for a trade, a recent picture offers hope to Commanders fans that Wilson could land in Washington.

And the suspicion that defensive end Jonathan Allen is "recruiting'' Wilson is essentially confirmed. Kinda.

Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen

"Is Russ coming?'' Allen was asked on Twitter.

Allen: "I hope so.''

"Would you welcome the move?''

Allen: "1000 percent.''

Allen and his wife were spotted in a picture with Wilson and his wife at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

This doesn't confirm that the Pro Bowl quarterback will join the Commanders, of course. But we know that Wilson has privately expressed some unhappiness in Seattle and may push for a trade to go elsewhere.

And we think we know that Russ "wouldn't mind'' Washington.

QB Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? Commanders' Jon Allen Votes '1000 Percent!'

So why not the Commanders?

"Sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him," NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said.

"Those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself."

The Commanders are looking for their next franchise quarterback and Wilson could be a fit.

Coach Ron Rivera has made an in-general pitch to long-time star quarterbacks like Wilson.

"I like our team. I like where we are. We've got [Pro Football Focus'] No. 6 ranked offensive line," Rivera said. "So we have a chance to protect the guy [quarterback]. We've got a 1,000-yard rusher, we've got a 1,000-yard receiver. I can go down the list."

Regardless of Wilson's ultimate decision, the Commanders must find that next franchise quarterback.

Rivera is saying, “Why not us?”

Jon Allen seems to be saying, “Why not Russ?”

And he seems to be saying it directly to Wilson himself - 1000 percent.

