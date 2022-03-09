Commander Carson In D.C.: What Does Washington Do With No. 11 Pick?

The Washington Commanders are likely now addressing a different position than quarterback with the No. 11 pick

Like it or not, the Washington Commanders have their quarterback for the 2022 season. Coach Ron Rivera made it clear the organization would be "aggressive" to land its own Matthew Stafford-type name for next season.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie Georgia's Naboke Dean Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning

Is Carson Wentz the answer? Come back after Week 18 to find out.

Wentz was traded by the Indianapolis Colts, along with their second-round pick in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Should Wentz play 70 percent of snaps next season, the future third will translate to a second-round selection.

Wentz, 29, might not be the long-term solution at quarterback in D.C. He has much to prove to both Rivera and the fans that he can actually close out games and be effective when the pressure is at its highest.

For now, Washington is likely out on drafting a quarterback in the first round. Following Rivera's comments in Indianapolis, this always seemed to be the plan from the get-go. Adding a veteran ready to "win now" was an essential part of Washington's outlook entering free agency.

Does this take the Commanders out of drafting a quarterback altogether? No. Will the attention turn to different positions when on the clock at No. 11? Without question.

Washington has holes in its offensive line and secondary.

The Commanders should feel content at left tackle with Charles Leno agreeing to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million. But right tackle could be up for debate moving into the offseason. Second-year pro Sam Cosmi impressed down late when playing right tackle. During the draft process, some scouts viewed the former Longhorn as a better interior prospect due to his success as a run blocker.

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew could be thinking the same. Cosmi could have been drafted as Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff's replacement and simply played outside to garnish reps.

Scherff is expected to leave in free agency after being placed on the franchise tag the past two offseason. If Cosmi moves inside, Mississippi State's Charles Cross or Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning could be in play at No. 11.

Cross comes from the pass-heavy operation under Mike Leach. He's logged over 700 pass set reps and has been regarded for his footwork coming out of breaks.

Penning, a 6-7 FSC product with three years of starting experience, continues to boost his draft stock after an impressive showcase at the scouting combine last week.

If Washington were to address its secondary woes, two cornerbacks should be in play. LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. was expected to be first corner selected, but lingering injuries have hurt his stock. He did not test in Indianapolis but is expected to run drills at the school's Pro Day on April 6.

Washington's Trent McDuffie has been linked to multiple teams in the 11-20 range after his past three season with the Huskies. Despite his 5-11 frame, McDuffie has never been shy of playing aggressive in coverage against big-bodied receivers.

According to Pro Football Focus, McDuffie allowed 16 catches on 296 total passing snaps last season.

Washington also could target a middle linebacker early now that second-year pro Jamin Davis will play on the outside. Both Georgia's Nakobe Dean and Utah's Devin Lloyd have been linked in mock drafts to the Commanders since the season's conclusion.

Dean did not run at the combine but will test at Georgia's Pro Day on March 16. Lloyd is hoping for better results at Utah's Pro Day following his 4.66 40 and 35 inches on his vertical jump.

Utah's Devin Lloyd Mississippi State's Charles Cross LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.

Last season, Washington's defense underwhelmed after what was considered a strong offseason. The Commanders finished 22nd in total defense, 25th in scoring and 29th in passing. Washington also recorded just 19 takeaways, tied for six-fewest last season.

"We had a nice four game stretch where you really saw the communication of our veteran leadership really stepping up," Rivera said at the combine. "We got a chance to watch those guy play together and really feel like we were getting it and putting it into play."