Copycat Commanders: Rivera Following Rams Super Bowl QB Blueprint?

Ron Rivera is looking to be aggressive in finding his version of Matthew Stafford to join Washington

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera answered several questions Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine about the status of the Washington Commanders quarterback room.

One thought stood out.

The Commanders coach entertained inquiries about how Washington intends to solve its quarterback situation in the offseason. Instead of suggesting that they would go one designed path, he simply hinted that Washington plans to be aggressive.

How aggressive? Try Matthew Stafford 2.0.

"There's an old saying: 'What are you willing to pay for that Major League Baseball card?'" Rivera said. "Whatever you pay, that's what you think the value is.

"Does anybody really care what was traded for Matthew Stafford last year? Nope."

Stafford spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff to the Los Angeles Rams. Behind his success in Sean McVay's offense, along with a dominant defensive front, the Rams won their first Super Bowl since returning to L.A.

Rivera isn't opposed to drafting one of the young names working out at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, but it has to be right selection. The team has already met with several young passers in interviews and will continue to do its due diligence scouting them on the field and in the film room.

"The reason I'd be comfortable with a rookie is just because of the players we have," Rivera said. "We have a solid offensive line and we've got skill players at the skill positions. Would it be ideal? No, but I'd be comfortable."

Rivera acknowledged entering free agency that there still is no direct indication on which quarterbacks will be available via trade. Last season, Detroit made it clear that Stafford was on the market. Washington was interested, but the Rams swung the bigger bat.

Quarterbacks such as the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson remain a mystery due to various reasons. Although the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson could be a name to watch, Wilson recently stated that he has no intention of playing for Washington in the near future.

Rivera's comments suggest he's ready to be aggressive in adding Washington's next franchise quarterback. One season in L.A. and Stafford looks to be the Rams' future.

Rivera wants that in D.C., not just for when he's coaching the roster, but for years after he departs the league.

"It's been put out there, that we feel that we have a lot to offer," Rivera said. "We'd most certainly be willing to discuss and talk and just listen to what people have to say and would love to be able to get into those conversations."