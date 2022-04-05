NFL Mock Draft: Can Kyle Hamilton Fall to Commanders?
A big trade went down early in the week between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, and in the first round, it isn't going to impact the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles went from three first-round picks to two, with both coming after Washington's first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft
While the New Orleans Saints added a pick, giving them two on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, they still have to wait until well after Washington has made their first selection of the weekend.
The Commanders' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft won't be impacted by the trade between the Saints and Eagles, leaving them to execute their draft strategy as planned, for now.
No, the impact of the latest draft shakeup will come on Day 2 after the Eagles and Saints spend or further trade their two picks each on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft.
A shakeup is significant though, no matter when the impact comes.
If expectations come to fruition and neither team spends one of their picks on a quarterback then four position players will come off the board.
That's four guys Washington can't get, and four others who move up the collective boards and may get taken earlier than they otherwise would have.
So the Commanders' brain trust now has to gauge what they believe will happen, in order to solidify their Day 1 strategy.
These are the kinds of things that can lead a team to overthink things, as do less-than-stellar draft workouts.
Will Washington strike out if they don't address the lingering quarterback uncertainty?
While Washington still picks before both teams involved in the latest blockbuster trade, what the teams do now will impact what happens next
Like that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton had at the NFL Scouting Combine and at his Pro Day.
Despite all of the noise, Charles Davis of NFL.com still has Hamilton as the best safety in this year's class and going 11th overall to the Washington Commanders.
"My favorite player in the draft," Davis wrote. "I know worries emerged when he posted slower-than-anticipated 40 times at the NFL Scouting Combine and Notre Dame's pro day, but Hamilton's easily fast enough on tape. His range, length, ball skills and tackling would pair nicely with current Commanders safety Kamren Curl. I also expect Washington to strongly consider a QB, even after the acquisition of Carson Wentz."
Sticking with a growing projection for the Washington Commanders, Charles Davis sends Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to D.C. at pick No. 11
Wide receiver has been a popular mock position for Washington, and the next one off the board following the 11th pick was Ohio State's Chris Olave
If the Commanders wanted to add a backup quarterback to develop in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading back to get a guy like Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh could be a wise decision
Taking on another quarterback in the first round would be the opposite of giving Wentz every opportunity to be successful as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback.
Drafting a safety after re-signing Bobby McCain to a two-year deal would be less surprising, and actually contribute to the team's attempts at improving over last year's disappointing 7-10 season.
When you add the expectation both Philadelphia and New Orleans are projected to bypass quarterbacks in the first round, the potential a prospect like North Carolina's Sam Howell or Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder might be available on Day 2 is higher and makes a lot more sense than taking one at No. 11 in the 2022 NFL Draft.