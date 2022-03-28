New Four-Round Mock Draft Adds Weapon for Commanders

Even without a third-round pick in the NFL Draft, a good group of rookies for Washington in a recent mock from NFL.com

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich gave his former quarterback Carson Wentz a big vote of confidence as he gets set to start his tenure leading the Washington Commanders.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports Speaking at the league meetings in Florida, Colts head coach Frank Reich had nothing but nice things to say about his former quarterback, Carson Wentz Carson Wentz has been unceremoniously dumped from two NFL franchises, but his supporters say this time around he's in a better position to succeed than he had been in previously Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images One of the factors to look to in projecting the quarterback's success is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is a better option than any other Wentz has had, thus far

Before Reich spoke up at the league meetings happening this week, other supporters of the quarterback have been pointing out the numbers from last year, the fact Washington may have a better all-around stable of weapons, and the NFL Draft coming up to add to the chances he'll be successful in 2022.

Less than one full month away from the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders believe they were a playoff team before injuries and tragic off-field events derailed their efforts.

If so, then picking at No. 11 gives the organization a chance to add a blue-chip player to the roster, while getting set to field a group better than their selection slot would suggest.

In Chad Reuter's latest four-round mock draft for NFL.com, that player is USC wide receiver, Drake London.

"To maximize the effectiveness of new QB Carson Wentz, the Commanders must find more reliable receivers," Reuter writes. "London's presence on the outside should free up two-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher Terry McLaurin."

We love comparing draft prospects to current players, so think of London as a Mike Evans type of receiver. A big, long pass-catcher who can win physical battles against defensive backs and provides a big mismatch scenario as he has an acceptable ability to stretch the field.

Lance Zierlein, also of NFL.com, compares London to former Denver Broncos great Ed McCaffrey. A complimentary comparison, no doubt.

In the second round of his mock, Reuter has the Commanders picking up Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, who would be a welcomed addition to the secondary, especially with the pending departure of veteran Landon Collins.

Since the Commanders don't have a third-round pick because of the trade for Wentz, we wait until the fourth round and pick 113 to see the team land cornerback Zyon McCollum out of Sam Houston State.

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images In Chad Reuter's (NFL.com) latest four-round mock draft, the Washington Commanders land USC wide receiver, Drake London in the first round Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images Safety Jaquan Brisker (Penn State) joins the Commanders defense in the second round of Reuter's mock draft Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Zyon McCollum of Sam Houston State is the latest defensive back to join the Commanders, this time in the fourth round of this mock draft

Four rounds, three picks, and three talented players joining the Washington Commanders.

Hard to argue this mock doesn't fit a lot of Washington's needs, even without the presence of a linebacker addition to the group.

For Wentz, adding London to McLaurin and the hopeful resurgence of wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas who were both held back by injuries in 2021, certainly gives him a great chance of being successful on the field.