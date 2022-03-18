Health Check: Washington's Ron Rivera Discusses Carson Wentz Injury History

While many aren't looking forward to seeing the new quarterback in action, his ability to stay in action was a contributor to acquiring him in the first place

Carson Wentz is ready to get going as your new starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (center) with head coach Ron Rivera (left) and co-owner, Tanya Snyder (right)

While there has been plenty of concern over his abilities to play and lead a football team, there's another bump in the road his career has followed. Injuries.

Half of Wentz's professional seasons have ended in injury, including his 2017 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles that arguably began his downward spiral.

The other three seasons have been full, including a 17 game regular season for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Here's the thing though, none of his healthy seasons have come back-to-back.

How much influence did that past have in deciding whether or not the Commanders triggered a trade for the quarterback? Chris Russell of The Team 980, and my co-host on the Locked On Commanders Podcast, asked Rivera that very question when he met with the media on Thursday.

"One of the things that helped us...(was) looking at the fact he played 17 (games) last year," Rivera said. "The big thing for us as we talked about it...is understanding what the emphasis will have to be in terms of making sure the offensive line is shored up, making sure we have that depth like we have had the last couple of years."

Losing guards Brandon Scherff (in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Ereck Flowers (released) will impact the starting offensive line and depth of the group initially.

A problem the team hopes they've begun to address by bringing in veteran guard Andrew Norwell.

Ron Rivera

While there are still players with the potential to fit with what the Commanders need, it's clear the team isn't done considering options for further additions.

Rivera even mentioned understanding the need to have weapons available for Wentz.

Availability means more than just being on the roster, and with wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas missing significant time last season, this may also be an area the team addresses further.

With draft prospects like Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Ed Ingram (LSU), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), and Christian Watson (North Dakota State) on the boards for Day 1 and 2 in the upcoming NFL Draft, the team could certainly look to invest in offensive stability for their new quarterback.

A multi-faceted approach involving more affordable second-wave free agents and rookies brought in through the draft figures to be the more likely option, as it gives the team more flexibility on draft week, and more chances to find the right fits.

For better or worse, 'Commander Carson' has arrived, and now Rivera and his brain trust are moving forward looking to arm their new quarterback with all the tools necessary to win in an NFC that's suddenly wide open for playoff contenders.