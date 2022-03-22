ESPN Mock Draft: Commanders Surprise with LSU Cornerback

There's a laundry list of needs for the Washington Commanders in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Still, there are a few areas most people agree the team is most likely to address. Wide receiver is a popular choice, with Ohio State's Garrett Wilson being a ever-present selection. Offensive line is also a need, and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green is a prospect more than a couple of draft predictors have tied to the team.

Quarterback was a constant this offseason, until Carson Wentz arrived in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but will he go to Washington? Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green is a popular NFL Draft name among teams who need help there, but No. 11 may be too early for a guard The arrival of new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has turned a lot of mock drafters away from the position when looking to the first round

But what if the Commanders don't go with any of those positions and instead turn their sights towards boosting the defense?

This is what ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. did in his latest mock draft, sending LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 11. Writes Kiper:

"As a true freshman in 2019. He was one of LSU's best players. Stingley has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons and has some inconsistent tape. I'm still betting on his upside, but he could drop if he doesn't test well. Washington had major injury issues at corner last season, and it could upgrade its unit with Stingley."

Kiper also mentions he considered wide receiver at this spot. With Wilson already gone at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, and USC's Drake London headed to the Jets at No. 4, he gives Washington the second cornerback off the board behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner.

The next receiver off the board in this mock - Ohio State's Chris Olave - comes off the board five picks later to the Philadelphia Eagles while Green goes at No. 22 to the Green Bay Packers.

Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. mocked to the Washington Commanders in Mel Kiper Jr.'s (ESPN) latest Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Kiper considered wide receiver for the Commanders in his latest mock draft, opting instead to send Ohio State's Chris Olave to Philadelphia at No. 16 Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner head to the New York Jets at pick No. 10, one spot ahead of the Washington Commanders

While some will flinch at the thought of the Commanders investing even more resources into the cornerback group, Kiper's point of missing consistency can't be denied.

While Kendall Fuller started and played in 16 of 17 regular-season games, William Jackson III appeared in only 12 while 2021 third-round draft pick Benjamin St-Juste played in just nine.

As Kiper points out, Stingley is dealing with injury issues and that fact may turn teams off from him to a certain extent.

Stingley is expected to participate in LSU's Pro Day April 6.