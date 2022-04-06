Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Is Christian Watson On Washington's Radar?

The Washington Commanders could be targeting a wide receiver in the draft but who will it be?

The wide receivers in Washington have been conversation topics throughout the offseason.

Whether it is about Terry McLaurin's contract extension or the group in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders have seen names pop up all over. 

Christian Watson

Christian Watson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

drake london

Drake London

One that they might not have seen as often is North Dakota State's Christian Watson. Washington has a quarterback who is a former Bison, so why not add another that Carson Wentz can target on the outside?

The Commanders have been linked to the top receiver prospects in the class. Garrett Wilson might not fall to No. 11 but Washington has kept tabs on Chris Olave and Drake London as well. These are options with the 11th pick but Watson would give them some flexibility.

Watson is flying under the radar a bit because of the competition he faced in college. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception during his four years at North Dakota State. Watson is a deep-ball threat with great speed and acceleration. Not to mention, he excels in the kick-return game, which could benefit Washington since it is likely going to let DeAndre Carter walk.

There are concerns with Watson's consistency and route-running ability. Who better to learn from than Terry McLaurin?

Watson has the ability to lineup in multiple positions. This gives the offense options and versatility along with Curtis Samuel.

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel

Terry McLaurin Knees © Bill Streicher 2021 Jan 3

Terry McLaurin

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

If Washington is going to target Watson, they might have to trade back in the first round. He is being slated as a second-round pick that could work his way back into the later part of the first round. Selecting Watson at No. 11 would be a reach, especially with any of the top three on the board. Trading down and acquiring other assets while drafting Watson would be the way to go.

Whether Watson is on the radar of Washington or not, it is another intriguing storyline to keep an eye on heading into the NFL Draft.

