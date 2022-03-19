Distrust in D.C.: Did Commanders Violate Unwritten NFL Rule?

As the legal tampering period got underway prior to the start of the new league year, news came out that the Washington Commanders were losing running back J.D. McKissic to the Buffalo Bills.

It was unfortunate for the Commanders, as McKissic proved his value despite missing the final six games of the 2021 season due to multiple health-related issues.

But disappointment turned to elation as McKissic changed course and decided to return to the Commanders, taking the exact same deal he'd agreed to with the Bills.

And that seemed to be the end of the story. Players agree to deal and change their minds a lot.

Za'darius Smith agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens after being released by the Green Bay Packers only to change his mind later in the week.

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had an agreement with Randy Gregory before he shifted course and joined the Denver Broncos.

So what made this situation so different? According to the Buffalo Bills general manager, the Commanders violated an unwritten rule in NFL circles, pursuing McKissic after he had agreed to terms with the team.

"In this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it's good," Brandon Beane said. "Once you have an agreement the agent's supposed to say it's over. And this agent did that ... told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off."

The other club, of course, is Washington, which has several ties to Beane and other members of the Bills organization.

At the end of it, the Commanders got an important part of their offense back, and McKissic - who reportedly prioritized staying in Washington - gets to continue working in Scott Turner's offense.

But the relationship between the two NFL franchises, and the reputation of Washington's front office, may be strained because of its actions, which Beane described as "painful."