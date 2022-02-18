Skip to main content

Super Bowl Champion Picks Washington as Russell Wilson's Best Landing Spot

In a world full of opinions, those from players who have been at the top, tend to stand out the most

Russell Wilson's best opportunity for success outside of the Seattle Seahawks organization is the Washington Commanders.

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson 2

This is a fact. At least, according to Will Blackmon, it is.

"If Russell were to leave Seattle," Blackmon tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "The best team for him is right back home with the Commanders."

Blackmon, a 12 year NFL Veteran, and Super Bowl Champion is no stranger to social media takes. 

He knows a thing or two about veteran quarterbacks looking for new teams, because he's seen a thing or two after watching his Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre bounce from their team to retirement - a lot - and then to the New York Jets in 2008. 

Wilson, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, grew up in Richmond, Virginia before attending college at North Carolina State and later at the University of Wisconsin as a graduate transfer. 

It was reported earlier this month Wilson wouldn't turn his nose up at the idea of playing for Washington, which only continued to feed flames started up by a Pro Bowl photo op with defensive tackle, Johnathan Allen

While reports dating back to the last offseason pointed at Wilson being unhappy with the direction of the team in Seattle, those rumors haven't grown much in the current offseason. 

During the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Wilson was even heard stating he'd like to stay with the Seahawks and win more championships with the team. 

Further reports have stated Seattle has no intention of trading Wilson, and unless he specifically demands it, are not entertaining the idea at this time. 

Russell Wilson (NC State)
Russell Wilson (Wisconsin)

Of course, failure to bring back key players, sign more talent for their seven-win roster, or other internal issues could come back up like they did last offseason. 

And if they do, then talks could heat up quickly between the two teams. 

The only thing we know for certain that will not change is Wilson intends to add multiple rings to the one he already has. 

If it comes time for him to 'take command' of his destiny, then the Washington Commanders may just be the prime spot for him to steer his path. 

And we now know Will Blackmon would approve of the move. 

