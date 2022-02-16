Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

The longest-ever NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and drama. After 285 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 112.3 million people viewing.

The other 31 NFL teams watched on; some in early stages of rebuilds, several with hot seats and all with aspirations to take the next championship crown.

Before diving into the offseason...

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season. In the last edition of Power Rankings, the Commanders land at No. 24.

Points in poll: 65

Highest-place vote: 23 (4 votes)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2 votes)

Season result: Third place in NFC East New nickname, same people in charge.

Washington finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs. Looking back, is the No. 24 rank too low? Or does it fit?

Quarterback play and a disappointing defense were not the only reasons Washington struggled in 2021. Between congressional inquiries, investigations, name changes, and team captains in trouble on social media and in the court of law, it's no wonder the team wasn't more successful. Add in key injuries and COVID issues and the mess turned into a forgettable season.

Some optimism...

According to the oddsmakers, the Bengals had virtually no chance of winning the Super Bowl this season - who had Cincinnati at +12000, with an 0.8-percent chance of becoming Super Bowl champions.

This could be inspiring for the Commanders, who are a long shot at (+4000) to win Super Bowl LVII.

Looking ahead, is Washington a quarterback away from a team with championship mettle? Will that big question be answered with a quarterback in the NFL Draft or via trade? As the Commanders turn the page to a new era, who is at the helm will be the key to their success.