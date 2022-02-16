Skip to main content

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

The longest-ever NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and drama. After 285 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 112.3 million people viewing.

The other 31 NFL teams watched on; some in early stages of rebuilds, several with hot seats and all with aspirations to take the next championship crown.

USATSI_17183592_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17604753_168388359_lowres

Before diving into the offseason...

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season. In the last edition of Power Rankings, the Commanders land at No. 24.

Points in poll: 65
Highest-place vote: 23 (4 votes)
Lowest-place vote: 25 (2 votes)
Season result: Third place in NFC East

New nickname, same people in charge.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17165203_168388359_lowres
Play

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
Play

NFL Draft Order: Could Commanders Trade Pick No. 11 For Vet QB?

Should Washington trade the pick to obtain one of the league's top quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason?

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
94EFC2D3-719E-45BB-9788-C2CAFCE76D93
Play

Mock Draft: Commanders Go Off-Script For O-Lineman

Going against the grain, Washington leaves quarterback on the board in newest projection

19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Washington finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs. Looking back, is the No. 24 rank too low? Or does it fit?

Quarterback play and a disappointing defense were not the only reasons Washington struggled in 2021. Between congressional inquiries, investigations, name changes, and team captains in trouble on social media and in the court of law, it's no wonder the team wasn't more successful. Add in key injuries and COVID issues and the mess turned into a forgettable season.

Some optimism...

According to the oddsmakers, the Bengals had virtually no chance of winning the Super Bowl this season - who had Cincinnati at +12000, with an 0.8-percent chance of becoming Super Bowl champions.

This could be inspiring for the Commanders, who are a long shot at (+4000) to win Super Bowl LVII.

USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17165203_168388359_lowres

Looking ahead, is Washington a quarterback away from a team with championship mettle? Will that big question be answered with a quarterback in the NFL Draft or via trade? As the Commanders turn the page to a new era, who is at the helm will be the key to their success. 

USATSI_17165203_168388359_lowres
News

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

1 minute ago
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
News

NFL Draft Order: Could Commanders Trade Pick No. 11 For Vet QB?

15 hours ago
94EFC2D3-719E-45BB-9788-C2CAFCE76D93
News

Mock Draft: Commanders Go Off-Script For O-Lineman

19 hours ago
Kenny Pickett
News

Washington Commanders NFL Draft Preview: Fans Cheat Sheet

19 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Time For Snyder To "Move On" From Commanders, NFL?

22 hours ago
Washington-Football-Team-Jimmy-Garoppolo-Kareem-Jackson-Ron-Rivera
News

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Worth Trading Washington's First-Round Pick?

Feb 14, 2022
mclaurin rams
News

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Super Bowl Blueprint?

Feb 14, 2022
Martin Mayhew
News

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

Feb 14, 2022