Skip to main content

Commanders Cap: How Jon Allen & Landon Collins Moves Help Create $30 Million of Room

Commanders could open up plenty of salary cap space to bring in talent for 2022

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback. But they could use help elsewhere, as well.

If a trade for the franchise quarterback who Ron Rivera seeks is imminent, then there may not be much left in draft capital for securing other talented additions to the roster.

This is where money comes into play, and as of now, the Commanders project to have the ninth-most cap space in 2022 with $31.8 million available.

Of course, once you add on a franchise quarterback, that number is likely trimmed down to $10 million or less.

With money also needed for draft picks, this doesn’t leave a whole lot of green for the Burgundy and Gold to spread around.

But what if Washington could get even more talent without losing any current players? 

Recommended Articles

landon allen wash
Play

Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

Commanders could open up plenty of salary cap space to bring in talent for 2022

58 seconds ago
58 seconds ago
adrian wash
Play

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

Peterson says, “Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.”

19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden, it appears, might get what his supporters would say is his due.

20 hours ago
20 hours ago
landon allen wash

In total, Washington could clear $30 million off its 2022 cap number with a handful of contract restructures, according to Over The Cap’s transactions table.

Team captain and defensive star Jonathan Allen alone could help clear $9 million with a simple restructure, and safety Landon Collins could chip in another $9 million with a similar transaction.

Restructures, while clearing money off the books for the current year, don’t require a pay cut from the player as simply move and re-identify how and when players get the money ’re currently set to receive.

In a lot of cases, restructured contracts lead to players receiving more of their money at once, rather than having to wait for it with the original terms.

When done correctly, the player gets paid, the team gets to add more talent to the roster, and everyone comes out happy. 

Jonathan Allen
Landon Collins
Charles Leno
William Jackson
Curtis Samuel

So, while the Commanders continue to pursue their next franchise quarterback, free agents like Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, Saints safety Marcus Williams or safety Jessie Bates from the Cincinnati Bengals are possibilities.

All thanks to the magic of salary cap manipulation. 

landon allen wash
News

Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

58 seconds ago
adrian wash
News

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

19 hours ago
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

20 hours ago
USATSI_17165203_168388359_lowres
News

Final Power Rankings: Goodbye To Forgettable Washington Season

22 hours ago
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
News

NFL Draft Order: Could Commanders Trade Pick No. 11 For Vet QB?

Feb 15, 2022
94EFC2D3-719E-45BB-9788-C2CAFCE76D93
News

Mock Draft: Commanders Go Off-Script For O-Lineman

Feb 15, 2022
Kenny Pickett
News

Washington Commanders NFL Draft Preview: Fans Cheat Sheet

Feb 15, 2022
Washington Commanders Template
News

Time For Snyder To "Move On" From Commanders, NFL?

Feb 15, 2022