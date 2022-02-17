Money Talks: Washington Can Clear Cap Space to Make a Splash

Commanders could open up plenty of salary cap space to bring in talent for 2022

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback. But they could use help elsewhere, as well.

If a trade for the franchise quarterback who Ron Rivera seeks is imminent, then there may not be much left in draft capital for securing other talented additions to the roster.

This is where money comes into play, and as of now, the Commanders project to have the ninth-most cap space in 2022 with $31.8 million available.

Of course, once you add on a franchise quarterback, that number is likely trimmed down to $10 million or less.

With money also needed for draft picks, this doesn’t leave a whole lot of green for the Burgundy and Gold to spread around.

But what if Washington could get even more talent without losing any current players?

In total, Washington could clear $30 million off its 2022 cap number with a handful of contract restructures, according to Over The Cap’s transactions table.

Team captain and defensive star Jonathan Allen alone could help clear $9 million with a simple restructure, and safety Landon Collins could chip in another $9 million with a similar transaction.

Restructures, while clearing money off the books for the current year, don’t require a pay cut from the player as simply move and re-identify how and when players get the money ’re currently set to receive.

In a lot of cases, restructured contracts lead to players receiving more of their money at once, rather than having to wait for it with the original terms.

When done correctly, the player gets paid, the team gets to add more talent to the roster, and everyone comes out happy.

Jonathan Allen's Twitter Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

So, while the Commanders continue to pursue their next franchise quarterback, free agents like Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, Saints safety Marcus Williams or safety Jessie Bates from the Cincinnati Bengals are possibilities.

All thanks to the magic of salary cap manipulation.