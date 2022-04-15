7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Washington Adds Secondary Help, Future QB?

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than two weeks away, which means there are full mock drafts being released.

Recently, The Athletic revealed a full seven-round mock draft predicting six picks for the Washington Commanders. While they have been linked to wide receivers at No. 11, this mock has the front office going in a different direction.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kyle Hamilton Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Sam Howell Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Garrett Wilson

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the best players in the class. In recent weeks, he has been falling down the board and might be there when the Commanders are on the clock. After the release of Landon Collins to clear cap space, Washington could opt for a safety that would fit its scheme.

On day two, the Commanders will hold the 47th overall pick. Quarterback Carson Wentz was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts but could be a one-year marriage if he continues to struggle. This is why the Commanders could target a quarterback in round two and North Carolina's Sam Howell might be on the board.

Washington Mock Draft

1(11) Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame

2(47) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

4(113) Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

6(189) Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

7(230) Jake Hummel, LB, Iowa State

7(240) D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International

This mock draft is interesting because the Commanders do not target a receiver until the sixth round. Nevada's Romeo Doubs is the pick but it is unknown what his worth would be as a rookie. The Commanders could use another weapon opposite Terry McLaurin in the offense.

Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Terry McLaurin J.D. McKissic Carson Wentz

Just like receiver, linebacker is a position that has been at the top of priority lists for the Commanders. One round after Doubs is predicted, Washington adds its first linebacker of the draft - Jake Hummel from Iowa State. The Commanders make their final selection 10 picks later and it is FIU's D'Vonte Price.

This particular mock draft has the Commanders prioritizing different positions than what many might think. This just proves that the draft is unpredictable and that Washington has plenty of options heading into the night.