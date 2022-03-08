Aaron Rodgers Signs; Packers QB Jordan Love Now Washington Trade Target?

Jordan Love could end up being a cost-affordable deal for the Washington Commanders at quarterback this offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers laid out his options. He would either return to Green Bay, asked to be traded to the Denver Broncos or retire.

It was always sort of going to be Option A. And now that it is, with the Jordan Love era officially dead at Lambeau Field, could it be alive and well with the Washington Commanders?

With Rodgers agreeing to terms on a new four-year $200 million deal with Green Bay, the Packers are investing long-term in the MVP. Love, who is entering his third season, could be on the market.

Washington should inquire on Love's status and the asking price.

The Packers have Rodgers still playing at a career-high level. Over the past two years, the veteran has led Green Bay to a 26-7 record while throwing for a combined 8,460 yards and 85 touchdowns. Rodgers also has completed 69.8 percent of his passes and 116.7 passer rating.

There's no reason for them to let Love see the field. Rodgers isn't slowing down any time soon.

Is Love is starting material? There's work to be done when it comes to consistency. When Rodgers missed time with COVID-19, Love struggled.

In his lone start against the Kansas City Chiefs, Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards and tossed a late fourth-quarter touchdown in the 13-7 loss. He posted a 69.5 passer rating and averaged 5.5 yards per attempted pass.

None of that screams "starting-caliber option'' right away. That doesn't mean Washington can't fix his flaws and turn him into something capable down the line in an offense that might better cater to his skills.

The Commanders, who currently own the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, wouldn't be paying much. Adding a quarterback like the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson or the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson would cost multiple first-rounders, several mid-round selections and likely a proven player.

Adding a name like veteran like Mitchell Trubisky or Teddy Bridgewater? Those might be "bridge" guys and not full-fledge franchise cornerstones.

Washington coach Ron Rivera is willing to be "aggressive" in adding a franchise name.

"Whatever you pay, that's what you think the value is," Rivera said last week. "So, when you get in these negotiations with another team, it's whatever they're asking for, is it what you're willing to pay for? Then that's what it is. Does anybody really care what was traded for Matthew Stafford last year? No."

Love - based off his lack of playing time and production - might come at a bargain. How much? Washington can only find out one way.

The Commanders need a quarterback to stabilize their franchise. Love needs a fresh start and in-game reps. If he has the tools to turn things around, this might end up being the name that finally ends the question of who is Washington's long-term starter.