Russell Wilson Wants to Stay in Seattle and Win ‘Three More Super Bowls’

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he wants to remain in Seattle, adding that his main goal this year is to get another chance to win the Super Bowl with the team that drafted him.

"I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson told Chris Russo on SiriusXM. “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

Wilson added he wants to work with the team to get over the hump and win more championships.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls,” Wilson said. “That’s my focus, is to get back and win it again and for us to overcome all the obstacles. There’s nothing more fun than that.”

Additionally, despite the inconsistent year on offense, Wilson spoke highly of current Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as the two head into their second year together.

“I think Shane Waldron is great, I think he’s a really good play-caller, I think he understands the game," Wilson said. "I’ve got great confidence in what he can do and how he calls the game. I love Shane, he’s a mastermind, he loves putting the extra work in.”

Waldron spent four years with the Rams, including three as the pass game coordinator, before joining Seattle as their offensive coordinator last offseason.

In 2021, the Seahawks offense ranked 16th in points scored and 20th in total yards. Wilson missed three games with an injury but totaled 25 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

