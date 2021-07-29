Madden: Is WFT's Kendall Fuller A Top-10 CB?

WFT's Best Cover Corner Finds Himself in Some Elite Company

The top players at each position have been given their Madden ratings this week, and the Washington Football Team finally has its first representative in the Top 10.

Kendall Fuller makes an appearance among the Top 10 cornerbacks, slotting at a tie for eighth with a grade of 89.

Those ranked ahead of Fuller include Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers, Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, Xavien Howard, who recently requested a trade from the Miami Dolphins, James Bradberry IV of the New York Giants and Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

Darius Slay Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles ranks just behind Fuller at No. 10 with an 88 overall.

Fuller's 89 rating might come as a surprise to NFL fans, but it should come as no shock to fans of the Washington Football Team.

In his first season back in Washington following two years with Kansas City, Fuller registered 50 tackles, 11 passes defensed and racked up four interceptions, which ties a career-high that he set back in 2017 during his first stint in Washington.

We're curious to see how the WFT defense can progress in 2021, and any improvements the team makes will likely be in large part to Fuller's contributions.

