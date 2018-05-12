The Jets host the Golden Knights Saturday in Game 1 of their Western Conference finals series.

Vegas comes into the series after needing six games to get past the Sharks in the previous round. The Golden Knights started that series with a 7-0 win, and they closed it out with a 3-0 victory, for their third and fourth shutouts of the postseason.

Winnipeg alternated wins with the Predators for seven games in its last series, and had a 5-1 victory in Nashville to clinch the series. The Jets have five players who have accounted for at least 10 points so far this postseason, led by Mark Scheifele who has 11 goals and five assists.

For their season series, the Golden Knights won two of the three games, with the last contest going to overtime in Vegas and the home team escaping with a 3-2 win.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports