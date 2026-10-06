Avalanche Are About to Have a Roster Problem They'd Love to Have

The Colorado Avalanche began the season questioning whether they had enough healthy forwards.

Now, just a few games into the season, they are about to have the opposite problem.

Colorado opened the 2026-27 season with Logan O’Connor and Zachary L’Heureux on the sidelines. That left Jared Bednar with just 11 healthy forwards and forced the team to dress seven defensemen.

No one can argue that was a bad decision and it certainly didn’t hurt them.

It has only been two games, and they haven’t necessarily faced the toughest teams, but they have opened the season 2-0, outscoring the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues 14-5.

Now O’Conor and L’Heureux are getting close to returning, and that will leave Bednar with some tough lineup decisions.

That’s a problem all teams would love to have.

Avalanche Getting Healthier

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Connor and L’Heureux both missed the first two games with lower-body injuries. Now it seems they are getting close to rejoining the team on the ice.

Bednar commented after Sunday’s practice that both players were getting closer to returning and said they both could possibly get back on the ice in a game during the upcoming road trip.

Colorado is going to play at Winnipeg on Wednesday before traveling to Calgary for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday. Then they go to Dallas for a Saturday evening game.

"I'd like to see both of them play on the road trip," Bednar said. "We'll see how it goes."

O’Connor practiced on Sunday in a regular jersey which was an indication he was close after being in a non-contact sweater earlier.

Getting either player back would strengthen Colorado even more.

Getting both of them back creates an interesting roster question.

Who Comes Out?

Colorado Avalanche center Fedor Svechkov Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where things could get complicated.

Colorado has been using 11 forwards and seven defensemen and it has been working incredibly well. Returning to more traditional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen could solve part of Bednar’s dilemma.

But, once both of them are healthy, he’s going to be faced with making a decision.

T.J. Hughes earned his NHL opportunity with a standout training camp and has handled himself well on the ice during his first two games.

Fedor Svechkov has been given a bottom-six opportunity after joining the team during the offseason.

Parker Kelly is an important part of the defense and penalty-kill structure. Nicolas Roy has already made an impact offensively.

O’Connor has offers speed, forechecking and penalty-killing ability and can also move through the lineup. He isn’t going to sit and watch the team play.

L’Heureux is a physical player acquired during the offseason to give the team some young depth.

Now, there are too many players for the spots available. Not a bad problem, but certainly a decision will have to be made.

Hughes Could Face Next Test

Colorado Avalanche right wing T.J. Hughes Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as we suspected during training camp, Hughes will be the one to watch.

The 24-year-old forced is way onto the Opening Night roster after he put up five points in three preseason games and even recorded a hat trick against Winnipeg.

Making the roster was the first challenge. Challenge accepted and completed.

Now, will he stay?

Hughes is waiver-exempt meaning that the Avalanche could send him to the AHL without risking losing him via waivers to another team.

But, just because that option is there, doesn’t mean Bednar will take it.

Colorado didn’t keep Hughes on the NHL team simply because he was a warm body. He earned that spot and he hasn’t done anything to determine he should come off the roster.

Yet, Colorado is going to need to creates some room and the waiver status might be the deciding factor.