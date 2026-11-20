The Colorado Avalanche’s backs were against the wall when they took the ice on Thursday night. There were a lot of questions about this team, and while one game's performance won’t answer them, some of the worry can be put to bed.

The Avalanche had experienced an embarrassing loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. Not much was going right in Utah. But that might not be shocking, given that it was a road game, a place where Colorado has struggled this season. Then on top of that, Thursday was the second part of the back-to-back, again another area where the Avalanche have been weak.

The saying goes something like, “When your back’s against the wall, come out swinging.” That’s exactly what Colorado did. They delivered on Thursday night when the game against the Anaheim Ducks was more than just about a win.

Colorado shut out the Ducks with a score of 4-0 at Ball Arena, bringing their record to 13-7-3 so far for the 2026 season.

The victory was needed, not just for the fans, but for the players to reinforce the fact that they can and will respond even when the roster is depleted due to injuries.

Avalanche Find New Formula

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon having to miss games due to injury on top of the team already missing Josh Manson and Zachary L’Heureux, the depth is being tested. Colorado is responding about like they have with every other problem this year. One game proves the point one direction and the next is exactly the opposite.

The victory over Montreal gave everyone hope that the team could handle the test and remain competitive without two of their biggest stars. Then Wednesday came along, and it looked like there was no way. The calendar clicked to Thursday, and things were encouraging again.

So, who really knows how this stretch will go. It is going to take more than one game to convince anyone. But just looking at Thursday, the players stepped up and took care of business.

Martin Necas recorded two assists; T.J. Hughes helped set up Nelson’s power-play goal. Brock Nelson put the puck in the net twice while also getting an assist. Nicolas Roy and Devon Toews were responsible for the other two goals.

That’s a full team effort with the responsibilities spread around. Exactly the kind of effort Colorado will have to continue to have.

The defense also looked much better. Cutter Gauthier is a major threat to any defense. He’s already proven that this year. He came into the game riding a 10-game goal-scoring streak and a 12-game point streak. If that isn’t enough, he had recorded four hat tricks during November. That’s an NHL record for the most in a single calendar month.

Colorado put a stop to it all. They held him without a point and limited him to just three shots on goal. Scott Wedgewood only faced 25 shots on goal from the Ducks.

What might be even more impressive is the Avalanche scored on a power play and successfully killed all three Anaheim opportunities. If anyone looked at Colorado’s season so far, the biggest weakness is the power play, and somehow they pulled it all together and were good both ways on the power play Thursday evening.

Brock Nelson and Scott Wedgewood Delivered

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his goal with center Brock Nelson (11) and center Martin Necas (88) and left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) in the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When MacKinnon went down, it was extremely discouraging, not just because of the power that was lost with him, but because head coach Jared Bednar had just rearranged the lines and they were finding success.

Veteran center Nelson was tasked with assuming additional responsibilities. He took over centering the top line between Artturi Lehkonen and Necas. So far, that is working well.

Not only was his performance encouraging for the team, but Nelson also moved up in the NHL history books. His first goal of the night was the 341st of his NHL career. Interestingly, that moved him past his uncle, Dave Christian for the most goals in their family.

While it is unrealistic to think Nelson will duplicate MacKinnon’s offensive production, he can help stabilize the top line and provide scoring opportunities.

Wedgewood answered the call as well. He stopped every one of Anaheim’s shots. He proved to be reliable even after being under the weather earlier in the week.

Another positive coming out of the game was Mike Reilly who made his debut after being claimed off waivers from Carolina a few days ago.

Reilly played for 14:42 where he recorded a hit and two blocked shots. His arrival gives Bednar another option on defense. After making two impressive performances in his NHL debut, Bednar decided to scratch Alex Gagne for the game.

It will be interesting to see what Bednar does with Gagne, as he certainly earned some opportunities.

Avalanche Must Continue to Produce

The challenge remains the same as it has all season for the Avalanche. Consistency. This year has been a bit of a roller coaster full of highs and lows. The contrast of what the team looked like between Wednesday and Thursday was dramatic.

Colorado now has an extended break before they will host the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday, November 25. Bednar will have plenty of time to evaluate his lineup and make a decision on which combinations should provide the most opportunity for continued success.

The rest should also help the growing injury list. Gavin Brindley was the latest victim when he suffered an upper-body injury against Utah.