The Colorado Avalanche were forced to make more adjustments ahead of the Saturday matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. After struggling during the first part of the season, head coach Jared Bednar was forced to make changes to improve the team’s performance. Then more injuries came crashing down and changed things once again.

An unexpected contributor gave his head coach something to feel good about after his performance on Saturday.

Rookie defenseman Alex Gagne made his NHL debut in Colorado’s 4-1 victory over Montreal. He had to step into the lineup when Cale Makar was sidelined with an injury, and Josh Manson continues to heal from his ankle injury.

While the 24-year-old didn’t record a point, he certainly turned some heads.

“I thought he was really good. Kept himself out of trouble. Made plays when he had them, was safe when he didn’t,” Bednar said of Gagne after the game.

For a young defenseman making his first outing on NHL ice, that was particularly encouraging.

Jared Bednar Impressed With Alex Gagne

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Alex Gagne Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making your debut against one of the best teams in the NHL might not have been ideal, but really, when is the right time in this league? Montreal had earned points in 12 consecutive games prior to meeting up with the Avalanche.

This was a difficult assignment, no doubt. Gagne responded.

He was paired with veteran Brent Burns, who was making history that night by appearing in his 1,600th career NHL regular-season game.

Bednar made his choice of the pairing carefully. He put the veteran with the rookie very deliberately.

“That’s why I started them,” he said.

The coach explained that putting Burns with the youngster was ideal.

“Burnzie is a perfect guy for a guy like Gagne to look at, because not too many guys hit that amount of games,” Bednar said.

Gagne found himself on the ice for about 11 minutes of the 60 and he helped Colorado deliver a strong defensive performance.

The head coach was particularly impressed with the rookie’s physical play.

“Heavy, strong defender. Was in the battles all night and doing a good job,” he said.

This was an important first step for Gagne in his journey to being a regular, consistent NHL player.

Gagne signed with Colorado in August of 2025 after completing a successful hockey career with the University of New Hampshire. He was the team captain his last year.

Last season with the Colorado Eagles, he delivered 13 points over 58 games.

Gagne didn’t start with the Avalanche. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He is getting his first opportunity on the NHL ice with Colorado, though.

Avalanche Have More Defense Options

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makar is expected to miss approximately two weeks, according to Bednar's first report after the injury. Manson is out until nearly the first of 2027.

Those absences required Bednar to make further adjustments to the defense that he had just recently gotten comfortable with. Gagne putting forth a good effort and impressing the coach couldn’t have come at a better time.

Stepping up when the team needed him is likely to earn him more opportunities.

Those opportunities got a little more complicated on Sunday, though, when Colorado selected Mike Reilly off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.

His veteran knowledge and ability to move the puck on the ice will give Bednar yet another option, but it certainly doesn’t mean Gagne’s time is over.

The Avalanche have not said how Reilly will be used, and Gagne has not been reassigned to the Eagles. The team has some time to make lineup decisions, as they don’t play again until Wednesday, when they will face the Utah Mammoth in their final away game of the road trip.

Given that the Mammoth represents a Central Division rival, the lineup decisions could be crucial.

No matter what that lineup looks like for Gagne, he has already accomplished something important with the team.

When given an unexpected opportunity, he took full advantage and played well. He earned some more respect from the head coach and proved he can be counted on by his teammates.