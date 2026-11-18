Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche left the practice ice early on Tuesday, with Head Coach Jared Bednar revealing the goaltender is "under the weather."

Avalanche beat reporter Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette made the report to X, noting that the netminder is expected to recover in time for the back-to-back games against the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Emergency goalie Will Slohm was out on the ice as Wedgewood exited for the locker room.

Colorado Avalanche goali Scott Wedgewood Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wedgewood has seen six games of play for the Avalanche so far this season, and has a .908 save percentage on his career in addition to having posted 12 career shutouts. He recently had a dynamic duo with Mackenzie Blackwood to win the 2026 William M. Jennings Trophy as the goalies who played a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals.

At 34-years-old, Wedgewood has primarily been the backup for the Avs this season; he has a 1-3-2 record, a 3.99 GAA and an .863 save percentage.

His illness will likely set the tone for Blackwood to be the starter against Utah, and a further update on his status is expected.

The Avs are sitting with 27 points near the top of the Central Division across a 12-6-3 overall record. Puck drop against the Mammoth is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CST, and play as the Avalanche hosts Anaheim at Ball Arena is set for 8:00 p.m. CST.

NHL Emergency Backup Goalie Rules for 2026-27 Season

Per NHL.com, the year 2026-27 marked the start of each NHL team being required to have an emergency backup goalie on its roster. The rules also state that each goalie (who will dress with his team and wear No. 00 in addition to practicing and traveling with his team) must not have played in an NHL game under a standard player contract, played in more than 80 professional games, or played professional hockey in the previous three seasons.

Slohm also serves as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Avs. He played on the Keene State College club hockey team and appeared in six games with the school's NCAA team in 2024-25. The Colorado Avalanche hope they don't have to use him when they take the ice for Wednesday's game.

Trent Miner and Ilya Nabokov are the goaltenders currently listed on the Colorado Eagles roster.