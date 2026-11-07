Avalanche Receive Troubling New Update on Zachary L'Heureux Injury

The Colorado Avalanche have received some discouraging news about one of their injured forwards, Zachary L’Heureux. It went from day-to-day to week-to-week and now, the words are long-term.

That is considerably worse than what was initially anticipated to begin the injury. L’Heureux has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since October 13. Now, it doesn’t look like the 23-year-old forward will be on the ice any time soon.

Colorado Hockey Now’s reporter Aarif Deen has been at practice and stated that L’Heureux has not resumed skating yet.

"It's long-term, for sure," Bednar said. "But I don't have a timeline on it.,” according to Deen.

It has now been nearly a month since his last appearance, with no indication of when he might be ready to return.

Zachary L’Heureux Faces Extended Absence

Colorado Avalanche left wing Zachary L'heureux Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

L’Heureux only got to take the ice three times during game action in the 2026-27 season before he suffered the injury.

His last time on the ice was October 10 against the Toronto Maple Leafs before he was scratched on October 13 before the matchup with the Dallas Stars.

On October 23, the Avalanche put L’Heureux on the long-term injured reserve, making it retroactive to October 10.

Before having to sit on the sidelines, L’Heureux had recorded one assist and a fighting major.

Colorado acquired L’Heureux from the Nashville Predators in June, along with Fedor Svechkov, in a trade move that sent Jack Drury, Chase Bradley, and a 2029 third-round pick to Nashville.

L’Heureux was being added because he fit the mold of Colorado’s aggressive style and physical game.

While in his rookie season with Nashville in 2024-25, he led all NHL rookies with 198 hits and also recorded five goals and 15 points over 62 games.

He was supposed to add another dimension to Colorado’s bottom six. Now, before he had much opportunity to establish himself, he has had to take a backseat and watch.

Avalanche Suffering Injuries

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s lineup has been affected by injuries this year. Veteran defenseman Josh Manson is expected to miss approximately eight weeks after he suffered an ankle injury on October 28 against the New Jersey Devils.

Both Manson and L’Heureux bring a physical presence to the ice that is going to be missed for a good while.

Parker Kelly, Logan O’Connor and Fedor Svechkov have been reliable in the bottom six. Rookie T.J. Hughes is also proving he belongs and has earned a regular role.

Colorado needs that depth coverage to continue as they try to get things turned around. Saturday evening will bring the Detroit Red Wings to Denver, and both organizations are trying to break a two-game losing streak.