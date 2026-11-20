The Colorado Avalanche have had to continually adjust and then readjust for a variety of reasons so far this season. Now they have another issue.

A promising young forward is having to be added to the list of unavailable. Rookie Gavin Brindley is in concussion protocol after suffering an injury on Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth.

Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Thursday that the 22-year-old will be sidelined for a while. This just adds to the growing list that contains the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Zachary L’Heureux, Josh Mannon and now Brindley.

Really, there’s never a good time, but this is a big blow to Brindley. He had just recently been recalled from the Colorado Eagles and was beginning to establish himself at the NHL level.

Brindley’s Opportunity Comes to Halt

When MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury and was forced out, Brindley was the one Bednar looked to. It wasn’t his first promotion of the year, just another opportunity to come to Denver and contribute to the offense.

Brindley has been producing at the American Hockey League level, where he has recorded six goals and 10 assists over 10 games before being recalled.

When he was injured in the game against Utah, Brindley was keeping good company. He was skating alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Nicolas Roy.

After he exited the game, he never returned. It has now been confirmed that he has a concussion and that will cause him to complete the NHL’s concussion protocol before he can return to action.

The timeline hasn’t been released yet, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that Colorado has several days off now and won’t play again until Wednesday, November 25.

Avalanche Forward Depth Facing Big Challenge

Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Koepke (45) and Colorado Avalanche forward Adam Beckman (34) skate for the puck Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all of the injuries facing Colorado, Bednar is on a continuous challenge, making adjustments and trying new combinations to try to find what works. With Brindley’s absence, the decision was made to recall Adam Beckman from the Eagles.

Beckman made his Avalanche debut during the Anaheim game, where he played 8:32 across 12 shifts. He even recorded a shot on goal.

The promotion didn’t last long. Both Beckman and defenseman Alex Gagne were reassigned to the Eagles on Friday.

There’s a lot of different reasons this could have been done. Bednar could just be taking advantage of the lengthy break and letting his younger players continue to get playing time at the AHL level rather than keeping them on the NHL roster for nearly a week without a game.

It is possible another recall could happen before Colorado takes the ice again.

Colorado Must Continue to Find Answers

Thursday’s victory eased the minds of many after the team suffered a loss in a game dominated by the Utah Mammoths. As a team, they responded Thursday with a collective effort rather than having one standout.

That’s exactly what it is going to take to get through this stretch with so many players on the injured list. There’s no question that the team has enough offensive power; it is more about execution.

Brindley was providing a legitimate answer on the bottom six with his energy and speed; now the team will be challenged to find another replacement and rely on depth.