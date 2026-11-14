Gavin Brindley Gets Another Opportunity as Avalanche Confront Injury Concerns

Gavin Brindley has spent much of the young season moving between two hockey worlds. One offers an opportunity to develop his offensive game. The other demands that he prove he belongs among the best players in the sport.

His latest opportunity arrived under circumstances the Colorado Avalanche would have preferred to avoid.

The Avalanche recalled Brindley from AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday, one day after Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

MacKinnon's departure has created uncertainty for an Avalanche team accustomed to relying heavily on their superstar center. It also has opened another door for a 22-year-old forward trying to establish a permanent NHL role.

Gavin Brindley's Big Chance

Colorado Avalanche center Gavin Brindley. Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brindley has already shown that he can produce at the American Hockey League level. He had six goals and 10 assists in 10 games with the Eagles before his recall. His NHL opportunities have been more limited.

Through five appearances with the Avalanche this season, Brindley has one assist while averaging 8:54 of ice time. Those modest numbers hardly tell the story.

Brindley has the speed and offensive instincts that made him a second-round selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft. His challenge now involves translating those qualities into consistent production against more accomplished competition.

He came tantalizingly close to scoring against the Dallas Stars on October 14. A wrist shot hit both goal posts, briefly appearing to enter the net before replay confirmed otherwise.

For Brindley, it was another reminder of how narrow the difference can be between a memorable NHL moment and a missed opportunity.

MacKinnon's availability remains uncertain, and although Brindley cannot reasonably be expected to replace his production, the Avalanche need contributions throughout their lineup.

The Avalanche have enough established talent to withstand occasional setbacks. Sustaining success during a prolonged absence, however, requires younger players to demonstrate they can handle greater responsibility.

Colorado never envisioned needing to test its organizational depth this early in the season. But injuries have a way of changing plans, sometimes creating opportunities that might otherwise have remained out of reach. Brindley cannot replace what MacKinnon brings to the Avalanche, nor should he be expected to. What he can do is give the Avalanche another reason to believe their future extends beyond the familiar names that have carried the team for years.