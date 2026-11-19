There are some performances that are unforgettable. Fans are going to have a hard time forgetting the troublesome performance of the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday evening against the Utah Mammoth. The Avalanche hope to forget the showing immediately and get right back on track Thursday when they face the Anaheim Ducks.

Over the course of this season, it seems like Colorado is constantly trying to prove something and so far they haven’t put any questions to bed. First, it was proving that the defense could produce. Then it was that they could maintain their momentum on the road. Follow that up with proving they could overcome injuries.

So far, all of the concerns are still valid, and unfortunately, more are surfacing.

The Avalanche came out Wednesday trying to prove that the win they sustained over Montreal wasn’t a one-time performance. Unfortunately, the opposite was true.

Wednesday’s performance was concerning for a team that is supposed to have Stanley Cup aspirations.

The final score was 4-1 in favor of Utah. This was a Central Division opponent who was reeling from six consecutive losses.

Every loss is disappointing, but this one is concerning, maybe even troubling.

Yes, the team is missing some of its biggest stars due to Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar being out with injuries, but the truth is Injuries cannot be the excuse for everything that goes wrong.

Putting things on the level, Utah was dealing with their own long list of injuries as they took the ice against Colorado. In fact, they were missing two of their top-producing offensive players, with Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz on the sidelines.

Avalanche Offense Impossible to Ignore

Colorado Avalanche left wing Jaden Schwartz Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s lone successful goal came from Jaden Schwartz. While it is expected that the Avalanche will score more than one goal per game, that might not be the most concerning issue with the offensive display on Wednesday.

The team could not establish possession to create quality scoring opportunities. This is particularly concerning given who they were playing. Add to that the problems that continue to show up on the power play.

Utah has been having trouble on the penalty kill, and the Avalanche had plenty of opportunities to take advantage, but they didn’t. In fact, they even surrendered a shorthanded goal.

We have covered this multiple times this year, but there’s just no other way to state it. Players are going to have to step up. With MacKinnon and Makar off the lineup, the responsibilities are shifting, and if these veterans don’t step up their game, the Avalanche are in trouble.

It’s not like Colorado doesn’t have other very capable offensive players like Martin Necas, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, and Artturi Lehkonen. They have to find a way to produce.

Nelson struggled every time in the faceoff circle against Vincent Trocheck, which put Colorado in a tough position multiple times.

Colorado Facing Difficult Test

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game against Montreal on November 14 was encouraging, proving that Colorado could survive without two of their biggest stars.

The entire team looked as though they had stepped up their performance. Fedor Svechkov, Nelson, Lehkonen, and Nicolas Roy all scored. Mackenzie Blackwood delivered a strong performance.

Then Wednesday happened.

The offense lacked urgency. Special teams failed to capitalize. The team just couldn’t maintain control of the puck.

On top of all of these struggles, Gavin Brindley was lost to an upper-body injury following a hit in the first period.

One bright spot in a night everyone would like to forget was Alex Gagne. The rookie defenseman continued to demonstrate physicality and a willingness to compete.

It’s going to take more than a few isolated positives.

Avalanche Must Respond Quickly

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news surrounding this mess is that the team doesn’t have any time to dwell on this performance. Colorado is headed back home to Ball Arena Thursday evening to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

This will give the organization the ability to bounce back quickly and show that the loss was just an unacceptable performance rather than the beginning of a slide.

Keys will be puck possession, offensive attack and generating scoring chances.

The power play has got to get better, but this has been a real ongoing issue.

One ugly loss doesn’t represent the team or define the season, but it certainly is worth looking at. Bednar will have some difficult decisions about the lineup Thursday.