Avalanche Roster Picture Gets Clearer With Latest Training Camp Cuts
In this story:
After clearing waivers, defensemen Domenick Fensore and Christian Wolanin of the Colorado Avalanche have officially been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) camp.
In addition, fellow-blueliner Saige Weinstein has also been reassigned to the Eagles' camp. With these latest transactions, the Avalanche have now reduced their roster to 38 players. Per NHL hockey operations guidelines — each League organization is allowed a maximum of 23 players on the roster at any one time from the commencement of the NHL regular season through the trade deadline. The minimum number of players allowed on a roster is 20 players, comprised of 18 skaters and two goaltenders.
Players on Injured Reserve are not included in the 23-man limit.
The Avalanche are coming off their first two games of the preseason; the opener was a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth, which was followed by a 3-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets.
Colorado now only has two more games of the preseason remaining before they host the Los Angeles Kings in the regular-season opener on Sept. 30.
The remaining roster for the Avs is as follows:
Goaltenders (4):
- Ilya Nabokov
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
- Trent Miner
Defensemen (13):
- Sean Behrens
- Wyatt Amodt
- Devon Toews
- Cale Makar
- Brett Kulak
- Alex Gagne
- Josh Manson
- Gustav Stjernberg
- Noah Juulsen
- Keaton Middleton
- Sam Malinski
- Connor Kelley
- Brent Burns
Forwards (21):
- Fedor Svechkov
- Nicolas Roy
- Brock Nelson
- T.J. Hughes
- Matt DiMarsico
- Taylor Makar
- Parker Kelly
- Vinnie Hinostroza
- Fabian Lysell
- Logan O'Connor
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Adam Beckman
- Georgii Merkulov
- Gavin Brindley
- Tristen Nielsen
- Artturi Lehkonen
- Zachary L 'Heureux
- Jaden Schwartz
- Martin Necas
- Nazem Kadri
- Gabriel Landeskog.
With Fensore, Wolanin and Weinstein now joining the Eagles camp and more expected to be on their way so the Avalanche can get down to the 23-man limit — they will all be under new head coach Jussi Ahokas.
Colorado Eagles Jussi Ahokas to See First Season in Colorado
Ahokas's hiring was announced on July 17th.
He's replacing Mark Letestu, who was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights as an assistant coach. Ahokas will now become the fourth head coach in the Eagles’ AHL history.
"Jussi has done a great job with every team and every league he’s been a part of as a head coach, and we’re excited to welcome him into the Avalanche and Eagles family," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald in the initial hiring's press release. "His track record of winning games in a variety of leagues and international tournaments is impressive, and he’ll be a great fit for our team in Loveland."
Ahokas, who is 45, most recently served as the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers from 2023-24 to 2025-26. The organization won at least 40 games every season under his charge behind the bench.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.