Avalanche Roster Picture Gets Clearer With Latest Training Camp Cuts

After clearing waivers, defensemen Domenick Fensore and Christian Wolanin of the Colorado Avalanche have officially been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) camp.

In addition, fellow-blueliner Saige Weinstein has also been reassigned to the Eagles' camp. With these latest transactions, the Avalanche have now reduced their roster to 38 players. Per NHL hockey operations guidelines — each League organization is allowed a maximum of 23 players on the roster at any one time from the commencement of the NHL regular season through the trade deadline. The minimum number of players allowed on a roster is 20 players, comprised of 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

Players on Injured Reserve are not included in the 23-man limit.

The following players have cleared waivers and have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) camp.



Domenick Fensore, D

Christian Wolanin, D



The following player has been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) camp.



Saige Weinstein, D — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 24, 2026

The Avalanche are coming off their first two games of the preseason; the opener was a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth, which was followed by a 3-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado now only has two more games of the preseason remaining before they host the Los Angeles Kings in the regular-season opener on Sept. 30.

The remaining roster for the Avs is as follows:

Goaltenders (4):

Ilya Nabokov

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Defensemen (13):

Sean Behrens

Wyatt Amodt

Devon Toews

Cale Makar

Brett Kulak

Alex Gagne

Josh Manson

Gustav Stjernberg

Noah Juulsen

Keaton Middleton

Sam Malinski

Connor Kelley

Brent Burns

Forwards (21):

Fedor Svechkov

Nicolas Roy

Brock Nelson

T.J. Hughes

Matt DiMarsico

Taylor Makar

Parker Kelly

Vinnie Hinostroza

Fabian Lysell

Logan O'Connor

Nathan MacKinnon

Adam Beckman

Georgii Merkulov

Gavin Brindley

Tristen Nielsen

Artturi Lehkonen

Zachary L 'Heureux

Jaden Schwartz

Martin Necas

Nazem Kadri

Gabriel Landeskog.

With Fensore, Wolanin and Weinstein now joining the Eagles camp and more expected to be on their way so the Avalanche can get down to the 23-man limit — they will all be under new head coach Jussi Ahokas.

Colorado Eagles Jussi Ahokas to See First Season in Colorado

Ahokas's hiring was announced on July 17th.

We would like to welcome Jussi Ahokas as the new Head Coach of the Colorado Eagles! pic.twitter.com/tfBjuu1beQ — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) July 17, 2026

He's replacing Mark Letestu, who was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights as an assistant coach. Ahokas will now become the fourth head coach in the Eagles’ AHL history.

"Jussi has done a great job with every team and every league he’s been a part of as a head coach, and we’re excited to welcome him into the Avalanche and Eagles family," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager and Eagles General Manager Kevin McDonald in the initial hiring's press release. "His track record of winning games in a variety of leagues and international tournaments is impressive, and he’ll be a great fit for our team in Loveland."

Ahokas, who is 45, most recently served as the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers from 2023-24 to 2025-26. The organization won at least 40 games every season under his charge behind the bench.