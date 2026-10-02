Avalanche Star Cale Makar Just Did Something No NHL Defenseman Ever Has

Cale Makar wasn’t responsible for scoring a goal on Wednesday night’s season opener with the Los Angeles Kings.

He still recorded NHL history.

Makar recorded two assists in the Avalanche’s 8-4 victory, helping set up Nathan MacKinnon’s power-play goal early in the second period and then adding another on Artturi Lehkonen’s power-play goal in the third.

That sort of production has just become routine for Colorado’s superstar.

With the two assists, Makar became the first defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points in five consecutive season-opening games, according to NHL News.

Cale Makar is the first defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points in 5 straight season-opening games. #NHLStats #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/0DoA4vHke8 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 1, 2026

Makar Stands Alone

Makar entered the game on Wednesday already sharing the spot with some impressive company.

His two-point performances in Colorado’s 2025-26 opener gave him four consecutive season-opening games with multiple points. That tied Gary Suter and Ron Stackhouse for the longest such streak by a defenseman in NHL history.

One year later, Makar took the record all for himself.

He didn’t waste any time doing it, either.

He picked up his first point just 23 seconds into the second period when he and Nazem Kadri assisted MacKinnon’s five-on-three goal.

His second point came on yet another power play in the third, when Lehkonen scored to give Colorado the 6-3 lead.

Those two assists were integral in Colorado’s impressive offensive night for the team. The team also set a franchise record with eight goals in a season opener. The talent was spread around as well with thirteen Avalanche players recording at least one point.

Another Record For an Already Historic Career

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, seeing Makar’s name attached to an NHL record isn’t really that surprising. He’s already a two-time Norris Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner and Calder Trophy winner.

He recorded his 500th career point in the 2025-26 season and is one of the most productive defenseman of this generation.

Colorado recognized his worth to the team in August when they signed him to an eight-year, $163.2 million extension that starts next year. It carries a $20.4 million annual average value toward the cap. That was history making as well.

Performances like Wednesday just remind everyone of why the Avalanche were willing to make such a commitment.

At this point, Makar doesn’t have to dominate a game or fill the net by himself to make an impact with this team. Sometimes, two assists are enough to make history.

Makar will take the ice again on Saturday evening on his home ice at Ball Arena against the St. Louis Blues. Puck drops at 7 p.m. MT.