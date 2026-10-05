Avalanche Top Line Is Already Giving NHL Opponents a Major Problem

Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t have to score for the Colorado Avalanche’s top line to completely take over a game. That’s reassuring that the team doesn’t rely on one player.

That’s frightening for everyone that faces Colorado.

MacKinnon didn’t score a goal in the Avalanche’s 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

He didn’t need to.

The Avs superstar recorded three assists while Martin Necas scored twice and added an assist and Artturi Lehkonen finished with a goal and an assist.

Add it all up. Colorado’s top line produced three goals and eight points.

Two games into the season, and the top line is giving opponents an enormous problem.

MacKinnon Can Beat Teams Without Scoring

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKinnon proved that he can be an offensive threat and goal scorer on Opening Night for the Avalanche. He scored twice in Colorado’s 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Against St. Louis, his role changed.

MacKinnon helped create Cale Makar’s opening goal in game two before finding Necas across the ice for Colorado’s second goal. Later, he picked up another assist on Lehkonen’s second-period goal.

Three assists and no goals. Same result as game one. Victory.

That’s just a piece of the puzzle that makes this team so dangerous.

Opponents can’t simply focus on preventing MacKinnon from scoring. He’s surrounded by two players that are perfectly capable of finishing anything MacKinnon starts on the ice.

Necas demonstrated that on Saturday.

Martin Necas Is Another Elite Weapon

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Necas finished the 2025-26 season with his first 100-point record. So, really, there shouldn’t be any surprise about his ability to produce alongside MacKinnon.

The scary part of all this? Just exactly how comfortable this combination already looks. Not scary at all for the Avalanche, but for opponents, it should be.

Necas scored his first goal Saturday by finding some open space in the left circle. MacKinnon recognized it immediately and sent the puck across the ice, and Necas connected.

His second goal came late in the second period giving Colorado a 6-0 advantage.

Necas finished the night with three points and reached 50 goals as a member of the Avalanche after just 110 games with Colorado. There are only six players in franchise history who have reached that mark faster.

Lehkonen Might Be the Glue

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson (11) controls the puck as left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there’s Lehkonen.

He’s never going to generate the same buzz as MacKinnon or Necas, but his skill set could be exactly what allows the combination to work.

Lehkonen creates turnovers, goes to difficult areas and doesn’t need the puck constantly to make a difference.

His contributions helped Necas score his first goal on Saturday. Later, Lehkonen created his own goal. That was his third goal in just two games.

The mixture of the top line is working. All the players have a different role and the versatile mix makes for a lethal combination against opponents.

MacKinnon can drive the play. Necas brings another dynamic offensive threat. Lehkonen does the work that turns possessions into opportunities.

With a very small sample size, this combination looks very balanced and very difficult to defend.

Avalanche Top Line Could Be Better

No one can claim the best of the best just yet. Two games is enough to recognize the possibility.

Colorado has scored 14 goals through two games. That ties the franchise record established by the 1992-93 Quebec Nordiques.

The Avalanche are getting production throughout the entire lineup. That’s a key reason this team has been dominant offensively.

Everything begins with MacKinnon.

The problem for opposing teams is that the Avalanche have a 100-point winger on one side and a relentless Lehkonen on the other.

MacKinnon has help all around.