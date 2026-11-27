Despite coming off a 4-3 regulation loss against the Utah Mammoth, their first regulation loss since Oct.22, the Minnesota Wild still sit atop the Central Division with 41 points and come into today's game against the Colorado Avalanche with a 12-1-3 record in their last 16 games.

The Avalanche will catch a bit of a break as they face the Wild without Quinn Hughes, who was placed on injury reserve on Nov. 23 and is scheduled to rejoin the team next week. He suffered an upper-body injury against the Calgary Flames. Hughes had eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points before being placed on IR.

The Avalanche are coming off a hectic but successful 6-0 shutout against the Montreal Canadiens. Their home record has been excellent this season, with three straight shutouts in their last three home games. Their road record has been far worse, as they are 5-6-1, with their last road loss being against the Mammoth, losing 4-1 in Utah.

It will be an interesting development, as Taylor Makar was called up before the Avalanche traveled to Minnesota. From the Canadiens game to now, there hasn't been no injury updates or reports signaling that Makar might be drawn into the lineup, or if it's just precautions for something that might lead up to puck drop; time will tell.

A Major Opportunity To Really Turn Things Around

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Despite being 10 points behind the Wild in the standings, the Avalanche have started to really look like the team we all know they should be, even with Nathan MacKinnon hurt and Cale Makar just returning to the lineup.

In their last 10 games, they are 6-2-2 and need to continue that record going forward, given how tight the division is as a whole. Outside of the Wild, every other team in the Central, besides the Chicago Blackhawks, is within single-digit points of each other. They range from the Utah Mammoth at 29 points to the Dallas Stars at 32.

Outside of the Mammoth, every team has five or more wins in their last 10 games, with the St. Louis Blues and Avalanche at six, the Stars and Wild at seven, and the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets at eight.

The Avalanche need to build off their last couple of wins into this game if they not only want to compete for the top of the Division but also to stay in the wildcard race, given how competitive the Central has been recently.

With Jesper Wallstedt expected to be in net, it won’t be easy with how well he and the Wild have been playing, but you won’t get another opportunity next time you play the Wild with Hughes out of the lineup.