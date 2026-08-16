2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Utah Mammoth
With the Boston Bruins 2026-27 campaign coming up, Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at each opponent for the upcoming season.
The next opponent on the list is the Utah Mammoth, a team the Bruins will host on Oct. 8 and play on the road on Jan. 23.
In the two matchups, there will be a couple of familiar faces on the opposite side of the ice.
During the offseason, there were two big additions for each team from the other. The Bruins acquired forward JJ Peterka from the Mammoth on June 26 in exchange for two first-round draft picks, one in 2026 and the second in 2028. Last season for Utah, Peterka totaled 47 points on 25 goals and 22 assists in 82 games.
On July 3, Utah signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a one-year, $1 million contract. Peeke was one of two players Boston lost in free agency this offseason. In 2025-26, Peeke skated in 77 games and tallied five goals and nine assists for 14 points as well as had a minus-12 rating with the Bruins.
Quick Facts:
Team: Utah Mammoth
Home Arena: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Conference/Division: Western/Central
General Manager: Bill Armstrong
Head Coach: André Tourigny
Captain: forward Clayton Keller
Colors: Rock black, mountain blue and salt white
Stanley Cup Championships: None
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 43-33-6
Points: 92
Standings: No. 4 in Central Division, No. 6 in Western Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild Card 1- Eliminated by Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the first round.
Record vs. Bruins: 1-1
Oct. 19: W 3-2
Dec. 16: L 4-1
Offseason Moves:
Additions: defenseman Max Pšenička, defenseman Gregor Biber, forward Yegor Borikov, defenseman Andrew Peeke, forward Anders Lee, defenseman Zac Jones, forward Vincent Trocheck, forward Vadim Moroz, goalie Sebastian Cossa, forward Joshua Roy.
Departures: forward Andrew Agozzino (retired), defenseman Sean Durzi (Rangers), forward Cole Beaudoin (New York Rangers), defenseman Maksymilian Szuber (Montreal), forward JJ Peterka (Boston), defenseman Ian Cole (Chicago), forward Alexander Kerfoot (Nashville), defenseman Scott Perunovich (Los Angeles), forward Kevin Rooney (Tucson, AHL), goalie Vitek Vanecek (New York Islanders), goalie Matt Villalta (Buffalo).
Extensions/Re-signs: defenseman John Marino, forward Barrett Hayton, forward Kevin Stenlund, defenseman Nick DeSimone, forward Kailer Yamamoto.
Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Kevin Connauton, forward Michal Kunc, goalie Anson Thornton.
2026 NHL Draft: forward Ethan Belchetz (No. 17 overall, 1st round), forward Adam Valentini (No. 96 overall, 3rd round), goalie Carl Axelsson (No. 115 overall, 4th round), defenseman Theodor Knights (No. 130 overall, 5th round), forward Florent Houle (No. 147 overall, 5th round), forward Artem Prima (No. 211 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Mammoth 2026-27 Schedule:
October
Oct. 1: vs. Chicago
Oct. 3: at Columbus
Oct. 4 at New York Rangers
Oct. 6: at New Jersey
Oct. 8: at Boston
Oct. 10: at Buffalo
Oct. 13: vs. Toronto
Oct. 15: at Edmonton
Oct. 17: vs. Edmonton
Oct. 19: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 22: at Seattle
Oct. 24: vs. Tampa Bay
Oct. 27: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 29: at Pittsburgh
November
Nov. 1: at Philadelphia
Nov. 3: at Toronto
Nov. 5: at Montreal
Nov. 7: at Ottawa
Nov. 11: at Vegas
Nov. 12: vs. St. Louis
Nov. 14: vs. San Jose
Nov. 16: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 18: vs. Colorado
Nov. 21: vs. Anaheim
Nov. 23: at Winnipeg
Nov. 25: at Minnesota
Nov. 27: at Nashville
Nov. 28: at Dallas
Nov. 30: vs. Montreal
December
Dec. 2: vs. Winnipeg
Dec. 3: at Vegas
Dec. 5: at Los Angeles
Dec. 10: vs. St. Louis
Dec. 12: at Chicago
Dec. 14: at Colorado
Dec. 15: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 17: vs. Carolina
Dec. 19: at Edmonton
Dec. 21: at Vancouver
Dec. 26: at Los Angeles
Dec. 29: vs. New Jersey
Dec. 31: vs. Colorado (Winter Classic- Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah)
January
Jan. 2: vs. Vancouver
Jan. 5: vs. Ottawa
Jan. 7: at Detroit
Jan. 9: at Winnipeg
Jan. 12: at Chicago
Jan. 13: vs. Detroit
Jan. 15: vs. Los Angeles
Jan. 18: at San Jose
Jan. 23: vs. Boston
Jan. 25: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 27: vs. Buffalo
Jan. 29: vs. Washington
Jan. 31: vs. Nashville
February
Feb. 2: vs. Nashville
Feb. 3: at Calgary
Feb. 12: vs. Calgary
Feb. 14: at Washington
Feb. 15: at New York Islanders
Feb. 17: vs. Columbus
Feb. 19: vs. Seattle
Feb. 21: at St. Louis
Feb. 24: vs. Calgary
Feb. 26: vs. Florida
Feb. 28: at Tampa Bay
March
March 2: at Florida
March 4: at Nashville
March 7: at Carolina
March 9: vs. New York Rangers
March 13: vs. Philadelphia
March 15: vs. Dallas
March 18: at Anaheim
March 19: vs. Chicago
March 21: at Minnesota
March 23: at Colorado
March 26: vs. San Jose
March 30: at Seattle
April
April 1: vs. Anaheim
April 3: vs. Vegas
April 5: vs. Winnipeg
April 7: vs. Dallas
April 9: at Dallas
April 10: at St. Louis
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 8, Jan. 23
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
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