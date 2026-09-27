Boston Bruins Name Captain

The Boston Bruins have announced their captain for the 2026-27 season.

Forward David Pastrnak will get the honor, the organization announced on Sunday.

In 2025-26, the 30-year-old skated in 77 games and tallied 29 goals and 71 assists for 100 points.

He was selected by the Bruins in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and has been with the organization his whole career.

During his professional career, he has played in 833 games and totaled 420 goals and 513 assists for 933 points and has a career plus-145 rating.

Pastrnak ranks fifth all-time in goals, ninth in assists, and sixth in points for the Bruins.

The Bruins have been without a captain since March 2025 when Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Although there was not a captain last season, Pastrnak did serve as an alternate captain alongside defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.

He joins a list of Bruins legends to wear the ‘C.’

Other Boson captains include Brad Marchand (2023-25), Patrice Bergeron (2021-23), Zdeno Chara (2006-20), Joe Thornton (2002-05), Jason Allison (2000-01), Ray Bourque (1985-2000), Rick Middleton (1985-88), Terry O'Reilly (1983-85), Wayne Cashman (1977-83), Johnny Bucyk (1966-67 and 1973-77), Leo Boivin (1963-66), Don McKenney (1961-63), Ferny Flaman (1955-61), Ed Sandford (1954-55), Milt Schmidt (1947-54), Bobby Bauer (1946-47), Jack Crawford (1945-46), Bill Cowley (1944-45), Ralph 'Cooney' Weiland (1937-39), Red Beattie (1936-37), Eddie Shore (1935-36), Nels Stewart (1934-35), Marty Barry (1933-34), Aubrey 'Dit' Clapper (1932-33 and 1939-44), George Owen (1931-32), Lionel Hitchman (1928-31) and Sprague Cleghorn (1925-28).

Pastrnak marks the 28th captain in Bruins history.

Pastrnak will debut his ‘C’ on Tuesday night when the Bruins open their season against the New York Rangers at home. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boston Bruins Captains

David Pastrnak (2026)

Brad Marchand (2023-25)

Patrice Bergeron (2021-23)

Zdeno Chara (2006-20)

Joe Thornton (2002-05)

Jason Allison (2000-01)

Ray Bourque (1985-2000)

Rick Middleton (1985-88)

Terry O'Reilly (1983-85)

Wayne Cashman (1977-83)

Johnny Bucyk (1966-67 and 1973-77)

Leo Boivin (1963-66)

Don McKenney (1961-63)

Ferny Flaman (1955-61)

Ed Sandford (1954-55)

Milt Schmidt (1947-54)

Bobby Bauer (1946-47)

Jack Crawford (1945-46)

Bill Cowley (1944-45)

Ralph 'Cooney' Weiland (1937-39)

Red Beattie (1936-37)

Eddie Shore (1935-36)

Nels Stewart (1934-35)

Marty Barry (1933-34)

Aubrey 'Dit' Clapper (1932-33 and 1939-44)

George Owen (1931-32)

Lionel Hitchman (1928-31)

Sprague Cleghorn (1925-28)

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