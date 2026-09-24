Boston Bruins Share Roster For Third Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers
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The Bruins have shared their roster for their road preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Boston’s third game of the slate will feature forwards Alex Steeves, Brendan Gaunce, James Hagens, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Sean Kuraly, Joey Abate, Dans Locmelis, RIley Duran, Attilio Biasca, Lukas Reichel, Mikey Eyssimont, and Jake Schmaltz.
It will also have defensemen Henri Jokiharju, Frederic Brunet, Jordan Harris, Jonathan Aspirot, Billy Sweezey, Ty Gallagher, and Charlie McAvoy as well as goalies Michael DiPietro and Jiri Patera.
So far this preseason, the Bruins are 2-0.
Boston picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night after McAvoy scored the game-tying goal with less than two minutes to go in regulation and Hagens knocked in the game-winner in the shootout.
In the second game on Tuesday night, the Bruins defeated the Flyers at home 5-1. Boston’s performance was highlighted by a four-goal third period.
The Bruins had goals from forward Morgan Geekie, Halonen, forward Elias Lindholm, and two goals by Eyssimont.
After Thursday night’s contest, the Bruins will play one more preseason game at Washington on Friday night.
Boston opens its 2026-27 season on Tuesday night at home against the New York Rangers. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
2026 Boston Bruins Preseason Results/Schedule:
Sept. 20: Boston 3, Washington 2 (SO)
Sept. 22: Boston 5, Philadelphia 1
Sept. 24 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, PA)
Sept. 25 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)
2026-27 Boston Bruins Schedule:
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1