Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres shifts back to New York after each team won a game up North.

The Sabres used two power-play goals to propel them to a 3-2 win in Montreal in Game 4 to tie the series up at 2-2 after two blowout wins by the Canadiens.

Who will take a 3-2 series lead tonight?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Sabres in Game 5 on Thursday, May 14.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-250)

Sabres -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

Canadiens +102

Sabres -122

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Canadiens vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (6-5, 2.22 GAA, .914 SV%)

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2-1, 3.37 GAA, .870 SV%)

Jakub Dobes has become a fan favorite in Montreal during the Canadiens playoff run. He’ll get the start again tonight in Buffalo.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen hasn’t been great in his few games, but I can’t imagine the Sabres going away from him after a win.

Canadiens vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Canadiens record: 6-5

Sabres record: 6-4

Canadiens vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Josh Doan OVER 0.5 Assists (+170)

Josh Doan and the Sabres’ third line have stepped up in the postseason, and especially in this series.

The winger has six points (five assists) in four games against the Canadiens, and now has at least one assist in each of his last five games. His offensive ability also gets him a place on the top power-play unit, where three of his assists have come this series.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

The Canadiens have been the better team overall in this series, but that’s not to say that the Sabres don’t deserve to have it tied 2-2.

Montreal has shown that it can go on the road and win big games. They won both Games 5 and 7 in Tampa Bay in the first round, and got a 5-1 win in Buffalo in Game 2.

Goaltending is huge in the playoffs. Dobes is someone that the Canadiens have confidence in, while the Sabres have already used both of their netminders.

I’ll back the Canadiens as slight road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Canadiens +102

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.