Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes and Avalanche on Collision Course for Stanley Cup Final

One team has already locked up a spot in the NHL Conference Finals. The Carolina Hurricanes can sit and wait for their opponents after winning eight straight games in the first two rounds. They swept both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers to start their postseason run.

The Colorado Avalanche had a chance to join them as a team to win eight straight games to start the playoffs, but they fell in Game 3 to the Minnesota Wild, their first loss of the postseason. Still, they're heavy favorites to win the series, and as a result, the Avs and Hurricanes are clear above the rest of the competition in the race to win the Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Hurricanes +145

Avalanche +175

Canadiens +950

Golden Knights +1000

Wild +1400

Ducks +2200

Sabres +2200

The Hurricanes have already advanced to the Eastern Conference Final and are now set as +145 favorites to win the Cup, with an implied probability of 40.82%. The Hurricanes have been one of the best regular-season teams for the past number of years, but they've failed to meet expectations in the playoffs. By cruising past the Senators and Flyers, they look like the clear best team in the Eastern Conference. They'll await the winner of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens with a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

The Avalanche have yet to get past the Wild, but they have been the runaway favorites to win the Stanley Cup for the majority of the season, and they remain -450 favorites to advance to the Western Conference Final. Awaiting them will be either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks, who are stuck in a 2-2 tie as the series heads back to Vegas for Game 5.

Neither team is expected to give the Avalanche much of a challenge.

FanDuel Sportsbook has posted odds on what the Stanley Cup matchup will be, and despite plenty of hockey left to be played, a showdown between the Hurricanes and Avalanche is set as the +120 favorite, an implied probability of 45.45%.

The NHL Playoffs have long been looked at as the most wide-open postseason in professional sports, but this year, it seems like we're ready to fast forward to the Stanley Cup Final.

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