Boston Bruins Place Forward on Injured Reserve

Boston Bruins forward James Hagens has been placed on injured reserve, the organization announced on Saturday morning.

“The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed forward James Hagens (Date of Injury: Nov. 5) on injured reserve and recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from Providence,” said the Bruins in the official press release.

Hagens was injured in Boston’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night after being cross-checked by defenseman Samuel Girard early in the third period.

After the play, he skated off holding his back, and was checked out by the medical staff on the bench. Shortly after, he headed into the tunnel and did not return.

The Bruins went on to win 6-2.

After the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm did not have an update on the rookie.

“To be honest, I called him up and he was not there,” said Sturm. “So, I didn't even actually see it. So, we'll see tomorrow. I didn't have a chance to see him. Hopefully he will be okay.”

Hagens was drafted by the Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft and signed with the organization in April of this year.

This season, Hagens has played in all 17 games for Boston and has tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points.

He has totaled 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 19 games during his NHL career.

Eyssimont played in 56 games for the Bruins in 2025-26 and tallied eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.

After making the original Opening Night roster, he was placed on waivers on Oct. 4 and assigned to Providence.

He has not played in a game for Boston so far this season.

In Providence this season, Eyssimont has played in eight games and recorded 13 goals and three assists for 16 points.

He leads the AHL in goals and is tied for the second-most points.

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