Boston Bruins Place Forward on Waivers

The Boston Bruins have made their first roster transaction of the season.

The Bruins have placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence, the organization announced in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old played in 56 games for Boston last season and tallied eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points as well as a minus-3 rating.

Eyssimont joined the organization on July 1, 2025, after signing with the Bruins as a free agent. His deal is for two years with an annual cap hit of $1.45 million.

He was a 2016 fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Kings and has also had stints with the Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken.

The move marks the first roster transaction since Boston’s season started.

Since the start of the 2026-27 campaign, Boston has played three games and gone 2-1-0.

The Bruins opened their season with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, picked up a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night, and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Eyssimont did not play in any of those games.

The Littleton, Colo., native made the Bruins roster after a solid preseason where he scored two goals in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 22.

Out of the Bruins training camp roster, the organization had Wyatt Bongiovanni, Luke Cavallin, Loke Johansson, Max Lundgren, Navrin Mutter, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Kalle Vaisanen, Max Wanner, Joey Abate, Ty Gallagher, and Jake Schmaltz report to Providence training camp and assigned Simon Zajicek, Attilio Biasca, Ivan Ivan, Riley Duran, and Dans Locmelis to Providence.

Additionally, the Bruins placed Max Guenette, Brendan Gaunce, Brian Halonen, Jordan Harris, Jiri Patera, Billy Sweezey, Lukas Reichel, Alex Steeves, and Henri Jokiharju on waivers.

Forward Matt Poitras was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury on Sept. 22.

He returned to practice on Thursday and did travel with the team during its road trip this weekend.

With the move of Eyssimont, there is now a roster spot open for when Poitras returns.

The Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

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