Bruins Forward James Hagens Exits Game at Penguins in Third Period

Boston Bruins forward James Hagens exited Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins early in the third period.

Hagens was cross-checked by Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard. After the play, he immediately skated to the bench to be checked out by the medical staff and did not return. He went down the tunnel shortly after exiting.

He was holding his lower back after the hit.

James Hagens exited tonight's game after taking this cross-check from Samuel Girard... pic.twitter.com/Bo5w3E5lc8 — NESN (@NESN) November 6, 2026

The Bruins went on to defeat the Penguins 6-2.

Prior to leaving the game, Hagens was on the ice for 11:57 and had four shot attempts.

The 2025 first-round draft pick has had a hot rookie campaign so far this season.

Hagens has played in all 17 games for Boston and has tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points.

“To be honest, I called him up and he was not there,” said Sturm on Hagens after the game. “So, I didn't even actually see it. So, we'll see tomorrow. I didn't have a chance to see him. Hopefully he will be okay.”

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