Boston Bruins Place Forward on Injured Reserve, Defenseman on Waivers

The Boston Bruins have announced their latest training camp roster transactions.

In the current round of cuts, forward Jake Schmaltz will report to Providence training camp, forwards Riley Duran and Dans Locmelis have been assigned to Providence, defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence, and forward Matt Poitras was placed on injured reserve.

Schmaltz played in 64 games for Providence last season where he totaled nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points and a plus-9 rating. During Boston’s preseason, he scored one goal for one point in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sept. 20.

Duran also spent the 2025-26 campaign in Providence where he appeared in 72 games and tallied seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points as well as posted a plus-19 rating. Throughout Boston’s preseason slate, he recorded one assist for one point.

Locmelis played in 43 games with Providence last season where he logged 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points and a plus-16 rating before having season-ending shoulder surgery in March. During the Bruins’ preseason, he had one assist for one point.

Jokiharju skated in 41 games for Boston in 2025-26 where he posted two goals and 13 assists for 15 points and a plus-2 rating. He did not have a goal or assist in the Bruins’ preseason games.

Poitras primarily played in Providence in 2025-26. During the campaign, he skated in 69 games and tallied 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points and a plus-1 rating. He also appeared in three games for Boston and scored one goal for one point. He suffered an injury on Sept. 22.

The transactions come shortly before Boston’s season opener on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers at home. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2026 Boston Bruins Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Attilio Biasca, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Riley Duran, Mikey Eyssimont, Brendan Gaunce, Morgan Geekie, James Hagens, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Elias Lindholm, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, Navrin Mutter, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, Matt Poitras, Lukas Reichel, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Kalle Vaisanen, and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen: Jonathan Aspirot, Will Borgen, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, Ty Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Loke Johansson, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Billy Sweezey, Max Guenette, Max Wanner, and Nikita Zadorov.

Goalies: Michael DiPietro, Luke Cavallin, Max Lundgren, Jiri Patera, Jeremy Swayman, Simon Zajicek.

*Roster Transactions Since Training Camp

2026 Boston Bruins Training Camp Roster Moves:

Report to Providence Camp:

F Wyatt Bongiovanni

G Luke Cavallin

D Loke Johansson

G Max Lundgren

F Navrin Mutter

D Tobie Paquette-Bisson

F Kalle Vaisanen

D Max Wanner

F Joey Abate

D Ty Gallagher

F Jake Schmaltz

Placed on Waivers:

D Max Guenette

F Brendan Gaunce

F Brian Halonen

D Jordan Harris

G Jiri Patera

D Billy Sweezey

F Lukas Reichel

F Alex Steeves

D Henri Jokiharju

Assigned to Providence:

G Simon Zajicek

F Attilio Biasca

F Ivan Ivan

F Riley Duran

F Dans Locmelis

Injured Reserve:

F Matt Poitras

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